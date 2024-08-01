U.S. flag

  5. Compositions & methods for inhibiting NF-κB & SOD-1 to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (U.S. Patent Number 9,725,719)
Compositions & methods for inhibiting NF-κB & SOD-1 to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (U.S. Patent Number 9,725,719)

The invention relates to the pharmaceutical compositions, kits, methods, and uses for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. In particular, the invention relates to the pharmaceutical compositions, kits, methods to inhibit NF-κB in microglia or macrophages which will delay motor neuron death.

