Floxed Ormdl3 Mouse

Also known as: B6.Cg-Ormdl3tm1.1Rlp/J

ORMDL proteins (ORMDL1, 2 and 3) are a family of small transmembrane endoplasmic reticulum proteins involved in feedback inhibition of the de novo synthesis pathway of sphingolipids by inhibiting serine palmitoyltransferase in response to elevated ceramide levels.

Mice that are homozygous for this Ormdl3 floxed allele are viable and fertile. When bred to mice that express tissue-specific Cre recombinase, resulting offspring will have exons 2-3 and part of exon 4 deleted in the Cre-expressing tissues. This strain useful when studying sphingolipid metabolism and myelination defects. Learn more on PubMed: 31880535

Mice can be obtained from Jackson Labs.