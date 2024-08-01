U.S. flag

Floxed Sptlc1 Mouse

Also known as: Sptlc1tm1.1Rlp

The Sptlc1tm1.1Rlp  allele  has loxp sites flanking exons 4 and 5.  When the Cre gene is expressed under the control of the Adipoq promotor, the Sptlc1 expression and sphingolipid levels is reduced in adipocytes.  The mice are useful for producing the conditional disruption of the Sptlc1, an essential subunit of serine palmitoyl transferase. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from MMRRC.

