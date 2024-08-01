U.S. flag

Floxed Ugcg Mouse

Also known as: Ugcgtm4Rlp, floxed glucosylceramide synthase mouse, floxed GlcT mouse

Ugcgtm4Rlp allele has  loxp sites in intron 6 and in the 3’ untranslated region.  Cre expression would be predicted to delete exons 6,7,8 and 9.  Cre recombinase expression in the nervous system under control of the nestin promoter causes a substantial reduction of Ugcg expression and of ganglioside content. The mice deficient in Ugcg expression in the nervous system showa loss of Purkinje cells and abnormal neurologic behavior. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from MMRRC.

