Also known as: B4galnt1tm1Rlp, GM2/GD2 synthase KO mouse

B4galnt1 KO mice lack complex gangliosides and instead express high levels of simple gangliosides GM3 and GD3. The KO mice display decreased central myelination, axonal degeneration in both the central and peripheral nervous systems, and demyelination in peripheral nerves. The male KO mice are infertile due to defective spermatogenesis. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from MMRRC.