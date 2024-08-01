U.S. flag

GD3 Synthase KO Mouse

Also known as: St8sia1tm1Rlp, GD3S KO mouse

GD3 synthase (GD3S), encoded by St8sia1, is a sialyltransferase expressed in the nervous system, that is responsible for the synthesis of b-series gangliosides. St8sia1 KO mice, even with an absence of b-series gangliosides, appear to undergo normal development and have a normal life span. When St8sia1 mutant mice are crossbred with mice carrying a disrupted B4galnt1gene, the double KO mice express GM3 as their major ganglioside. In contrast to the single KO mice, the double KO mice display a sudden death phenotype and are extremely susceptible to induction of lethal seizures by sound stimulus. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from MMRRC.

