GM3 Synthase KO Mouse

Also known as: St3gal5tm1Rlp, St3gal5 KO mouse

The St3gal5 KO mice are viable and appear grossly normal but show a heightened sensitivity to insulin. A basis for the increased insulin sensitivity in the mutant mice is enhanced insulin receptor phosphorylation in skeletal muscle. The mutant mice are protected from high-fat diet-induced insulin resistance. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from MMRRC.