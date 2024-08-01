U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Technology Advancement & Transfer
  4. Research Materials & Licensing
  5. GM3 Synthase KO Mouse
View Research Materials

GM3 Synthase KO Mouse

Also known as: St3gal5tm1Rlp, St3gal5 KO mouse

The St3gal5 KO mice are viable and appear grossly normal but show a heightened sensitivity to insulin. A basis for the increased insulin sensitivity in the mutant mice is enhanced insulin receptor phosphorylation in skeletal muscle. The mutant mice are protected from high-fat diet-induced insulin resistance. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from MMRRC.

Resource Details

https://www.mmrrc.org/catalog/sds.php?mmrrc_id=374

tao@niddk.nih.gov

Proia, Richard

Share this page
Facebook X Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest
Last Reviewed August 2024