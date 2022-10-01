Use of homo sapiens chromosome 1 open reading frame 28 (c1orf28) in the diagnosis of hyperparathyroidism-jaw tumor syndrome (U.S. Patent Application Number WO 2003094860 A3)

The present invention provides an isolated or purified oligonucleotide consisting essentially of the nucleotide sequence of Clorf28 and comprising a mutation; a fragment of the oligonucleotide; a vector comprising the oligonucleotide or fragment thereof; a cell comprising the vector; an isolated or purified polypeptide encoded by the above oligonucleotide or fragment thereof; a method of detecting HPT-JT or a predisposition to HPT-JT in a human, which method comprises detecting either at least one mutation in a nucleic acid comprising the nucleotide sequence of C1orf28 or a mutant C1orf28 protein; and an antibody which binds to a mutant C1orf28 protein.