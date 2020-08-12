Inducible SPT Mouse

Also known as: Floxed stop fusion-serine palmitoyl transferase mouse, Stop-fSPT mouse, B6J.FVB-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm3(CAG-SPTLC2/SPTSSA/SPTLC1,-EGFP)1Rlp/Mmucd

The mice carry a transgene that is a single-chain version of serine palmitoyltransferase with its three core (human) subunit cDNAs, SPTLC2, SPTSSA, and SPTLC1 fused into a single reading frame linked T2A-separated EGFP under control of a promoter that is activated by Cre recombinase expression (Stop-fSPT). The transgene was inserted into the Gt(ROSA)26Sor locus.

When bred to mice that express tissue-specific Cre recombinase, resulting offspring will overexpression the first enzyme of the sphingolipid metabolism pathway resulting in elevation of sphingolipid synthesis. This strain useful when studying sphingolipid metabolism. Learn more on PubMed: 31880535

NIH external link Mice can be obtained from MMRRC.