  5. Mini Mu containing plasmid & a method for rapid DNA sequencing (U.S. Patent Number 4,716,105)
Mini Mu containing plasmid & a method for rapid DNA sequencing (U.S. Patent Number 4,716,105)

The present invention discloses a rapid method of sequencing a relatively large segment of deoxyribonucleic acid. The method in part comprises high frequency insertion of a suitable transposon into a segment of DNA of interest. Preferable use of Mu transposons is described. A plasmid having mini-Mu transposons has been prepared and disclosed.

https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/4716105

tao@niddk.nih.gov

Mizuuchi, Kiyoshi

