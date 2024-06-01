Mini Mu containing plasmid & a method for rapid DNA sequencing (U.S. Patent Number 4,716,105)
The present invention discloses a rapid method of sequencing a relatively large segment of deoxyribonucleic acid. The method in part comprises high frequency insertion of a suitable transposon into a segment of DNA of interest. Preferable use of Mu transposons is described. A plasmid having mini-Mu transposons has been prepared and disclosed.
