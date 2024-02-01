U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  5. Programmable self-assembled nanostructures based on sidechain-modified pna for the multivalent display of ligands (U.S. Patent Number EP 2569328 A2)
Programmable self-assembled nanostructures based on sidechain-modified pna for the multivalent display of ligands (U.S. Patent Number EP 2569328 A2)

The invention concerns compositions comprising strands of polynucleotide and strands of PNA, each PNA strand comprising:

  • (i) from 2 to 50 nucleobase subunits and
  • (ii) one or more gamma substituents.

The PNA strands are complementary to at least a portion of at least some of the polynucleotide strands, and the molar ratio of PNA strands to polynucleotide strands being at least 1:1. Certain gamma substituents are capable of effecting attachment of a PNA strand to a cell. The invention also concerns construction of nanostructure platforms and vaccines and use of the inventive compositions in inhibiting disease states in mammals.

Resource Details

http://www.google.com/patents/EP2569328A2?cl=en

tao@niddk.nih.gov

Appella, Daniel

