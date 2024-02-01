Programmable self-assembled nanostructures based on sidechain-modified pna for the multivalent display of ligands (U.S. Patent Number EP 2569328 A2)
The invention concerns compositions comprising strands of polynucleotide and strands of PNA, each PNA strand comprising:
- (i) from 2 to 50 nucleobase subunits and
- (ii) one or more gamma substituents.
The PNA strands are complementary to at least a portion of at least some of the polynucleotide strands, and the molar ratio of PNA strands to polynucleotide strands being at least 1:1. Certain gamma substituents are capable of effecting attachment of a PNA strand to a cell. The invention also concerns construction of nanostructure platforms and vaccines and use of the inventive compositions in inhibiting disease states in mammals.
Share this page
Last Reviewed February 2024