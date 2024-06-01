Detection of nucleic acid sequence variations using phase Mu transposase (U.S. Patent Number 7,316,903)

The present invention relates, e.g., to a method of detecting a mismatch in a double stranded nucleic acid target, comprising (a) contacting the target with (i) a Mu-end nucleic acid, and (ii) a phage Mu transposase, under conditions effective for the Mu-end nucleic acid to transpose into the target at about the site of a mismatch, if the target comprises a mismatch, and (b) detecting transposition of the Mu-end DNA into the target, wherein transposition of the Mu-end nucleic acid into the target at a predominant site indicates the presence of a mismatch at that site.