Ormdl2 KO Mouse

Also known as: C57BL/6-Ormdl2em1Rlp/J

ORMDL proteins (ORMDL1, 2 and 3) are a family of small transmembrane endoplasmic reticulum proteins involved in feedback inhibition of the de novo synthesis pathway of sphingolipids by inhibiting serine palmitoyltransferase in response to elevated ceramide levels.

Ormdl2 KO mice carry a CRISPR/Cas9 generated 26 bp deletion in exon 2 resulting in premature termination of sequence. This strain useful when studying sphingolipid metabolism and myelination defects. Learn more on PubMed: 31880535

Mice can be obtained from Jackson Labs.