Personalized Body Weight Management System Using Monitoring Devices & Mathematical Models of Metabolism

Attempts to manage body weight are often unsuccessful or only temporary. This is, in part, due to antiquated dieting methods that attempt to address calorie consumption while ignoring metabolic and physical changes. Personalized and more comprehensive methods to track and manage body weight may be more effective. To that end, scientists at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) developed and launched the Body Weight Planner that uses validated mathematical models of human metabolism to set weight management goals and predict individual body weight outcomes in the context of changing metabolic needs and calorie consumption.

More recently, developers at NIDDK have created a prototype personalized body weight management system prototype that builds on the science behind Body Weight Planner with the addition of patented tracking and feedback technology. This new system is targeted for use by professionals and is designed to be integrated into a comprehensive healthcare or wellness program. Improvements enable users to more accurately plan, track, and update personalized weight management interventions by accounting for changes in human appetite, metabolism, and calorie expenditure over time. There are opportunities for the prototype to be combined with other devices to provide data input through wearables and at-home measurements. This system provides meaningful feedback through enhanced functionality and features to meet weight management goals.