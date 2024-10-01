Polycystic kidney disease gene (Patent Number 6,867,288)
The present invention provides methods and compositions for treating cyst formation in PKD1-associated epithelial cells. Such methods encompass administering an isolated human PKD1 gene, or fragments of the gene, under conditions that result in expression of therapeutically effective amounts of all, or part of, the PKD1 protein. The invention also encompasses compositions for treating cyst formation associated with APKD.
Resource Details
