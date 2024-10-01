U.S. flag

  5. Methods of preventing viral replication (U.S. Patent Number 5,610,050)
Methods of preventing viral replication (U.S. Patent Number 5,610,050)

The invention relates to methods and compositions for inhibition of viral replication. In particular, termination of replication of hepatitis B virus is achieved by introducing into a target cell an antisense oligonucleotide having a sequence substantially complementary to an mRNA which is in turn complementary to a portion of the minus strand of a hepatitis viral genome, which portion encoding solely part or all of the terminal protein region of the viral polymerase.

Resource Details

https://image-ppubs.uspto.gov/dirsearch-public/print/downloadPdf/5610050

tao@niddk.nih.gov

Liang, T. Jake

Last Reviewed October 2024