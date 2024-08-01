S1P1 Luciferase Signaling Mouse

S1P1 luciferase signaling mice enable the bioluminescent detection of sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1) activation in real time. A synthetic S1P1 signaling pathway, designed to report the interaction between S1P1and β-arrestin2 via the firefly split luciferase fragment complementation system, is genetically encoded in these mice. Upon receptor activation and subsequent β-arrestin2 recruitment, an active luciferase enzyme complex is produced, which can be detected by in vivo bioluminescence imaging. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained by contacting the NIDDK Technology Advancement Office.