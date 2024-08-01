U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Technology Advancement & Transfer
  4. Research Materials & Licensing
  5. S1P1 Luciferase Signaling Mouse
View Research Materials

S1P1 Luciferase Signaling Mouse

S1P1 luciferase signaling mice enable the bioluminescent detection of sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1P1) activation in real time. A synthetic S1P1 signaling pathway, designed to report the interaction between S1P1and β-arrestin2 via the firefly split luciferase fragment complementation system, is genetically encoded in these mice. Upon receptor activation and subsequent β-arrestin2 recruitment, an active luciferase enzyme complex is produced, which can be detected by in vivo bioluminescence imaging. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained by contacting the NIDDK Technology Advancement Office.

Resource Details

tao@niddk.nih.gov

Proia, Richard

Share this page
Facebook X Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest
Last Reviewed August 2024