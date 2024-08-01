S1pr1 KO Mouse

Also known as: S1pr1tm1Rlp, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 KO mouse, S1P1 KO mouse, Edg1 KO mouse

S1pr1 is a member of the sphingosine-1-phosphate G-protein coupled receptor family. S1pr1 is essential for vascular maturation during embryonic development and is also involved in cell survival, migration, adhesion, and proliferation. This receptor plays a role in the regulation of innate and adaptive immune responses by controlling lymphocyte egress from the thymus, spleen, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. It has also been implicated in the regulation of vascular function. S1pr1 KO mice exhibit embryonic hemorrhage leading to intrauterine death between E12.5 and E14.5. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from MMRRC.