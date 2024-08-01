Floxed S1pr1 Mouse

Also known as: S1pr1tm2.1Rlp, floxed S1P1 mouse

S1pr1 is a member of the sphingosine-1-phosphate G-protein coupled receptor family. S1pr1 is essential for vascular maturation during embryonic development and is involved in in the regulation of innate and adaptive immune responses by controlling lymphocyte egress from the thymus, spleen, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. It has also been implicated in the regulation of vascular function. These S1pr1loxP/loxP mice possess loxP sites flanking exon 2 of the sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 1 (S1pr1) gene. Mice that are homozygous for the floxed allele are viable and fertile. When these mutant mice are bred to mice that express Cre recombinase, resulting offspring will have S1pr1 deleted in cre-expressing tissues. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from Jackson Labs.