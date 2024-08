Also known as: S1pr2tm1Rlp, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 2 KO mouse, S1P2 KO mouse, Edg5 KO mouse

S1pr2 is a member of the sphingosine-1-phosphate G-protein coupled receptor family. S1pr2 KO mice exhibit deafness, seizures and are prone to B-cell lymphoma development. Double KO S1pr2/S1pr3 mice exhibit incompletely penetrant lethality as embryos. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from MMRRC.