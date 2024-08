Also known as: Hexbtm1Rlp, Hexb KO mouse

Hexb KO mice develop motor defects beginning at about 3 months of age. The defects progressively worsen and homozygous mice die by 4.5 months of age. Mice display gangliosidosis; mice abnormally accumulate GM2 and GA2 ganglioside and serve as a model of Sandhoff disease. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from Jackson Labs.