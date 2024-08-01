Sgpp2 KO Mouse

Also known as: Sgpp2tm1Rlp, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) phosphatase 2 KO mouse

Intracellular metabolism of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) is controlled, in part, by two homologous S1P phosphatases (SPPases), 1 and 2, which are encoded by the Sgpp1 and Sgpp2 genes, respectively. SPPase activity is needed for efficient recycling of sphingosine into the sphingolipid synthesis pathway. Sgpp2 KO mice exhibit decreased adaptive pancreatic β-cell proliferation and β-cell endoplasmic reticulum stress, revealing the importance of the sphingolipid recycling pathway in β-cell physiology. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained by contacting the NIDDK Technology Advancement Office.