Single electrode corona discharge electrochemical/electrospray ionization (U.S. Patent Number 7,759,643)

A single electrode electrochemical/electrospray ionization source using a corona discharge and a method of analyzing a sample using a corona discharge single electrode electrochemical/electrospray ionization source are provided. In the corona discharge single electrode electrochemical/electrospray ionization technique electrons are removed from the metal tip of the device through gases present in the electrospray ion source resulting in electrochemical ionization of the sample of interest. The resulting odd electron sample cation (positive ion mode) or anion (negative ion mode) can then be analyzed by an appropriate technique, such as, for example, a mass spectrometer.