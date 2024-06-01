Method for Spectrally Selective B1 Insensitive T2 Preparation Contrast Enhancement for High Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging
A T2 preparation sequence uses a segmented BIR-4 adiabatic pulse with two substantially equal delays and is insensitive to B1 field variations and can simultaneously suppress fat signals with low specific absorption rate (SAR). An adiabatic reverse half passage pulse is applied followed by a predetermined delay. An adiabatic full passage pulse is applied followed by a substantially equal delay, followed by an adiabatic half passage pulse. Fat signal suppression is achieved by increasing or decreasing either the first delay or the second delay.
