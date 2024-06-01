Method for Spectrally Selective B1 Insensitive T2 Preparation Contrast Enhancement for High Field Magnetic Resonance Imaging

A T 2 preparation sequence uses a segmented BIR-4 adiabatic pulse with two substantially equal delays and is insensitive to B 1 field variations and can simultaneously suppress fat signals with low specific absorption rate (SAR). An adiabatic reverse half passage pulse is applied followed by a predetermined delay. An adiabatic full passage pulse is applied followed by a substantially equal delay, followed by an adiabatic half passage pulse. Fat signal suppression is achieved by increasing or decreasing either the first delay or the second delay.