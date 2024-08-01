Sphk1 KO Mouse

Also known as: Sphk1tm1Rlp, sphingosine kinase 1 KO mouse

Sphingosine kinase 1 and 2, expressed by the Sphk1 and Sphk2 genes, respectively, are enzymes that catalyzes the synthesis of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), a lipid signaling molecule, from sphingosine and ATP. S1P regulates immune cell trafficking and vascular function by signaling through the S1P family of GPCRs. In the Sphk1tm1Rlp allele , a neo cassette replaces exons 3-5 and part of exon 6, encoding the lipid kinase catalytic domain and putative nucleotide binding motif, of the sphingosine kinase 1 (Sphk1) gene, abolishing gene function. Mice homozygous for this allele are viable and fertile. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from Jackson Labs.