Sphk2 KO Mouse

Also known as: Sphk2tm1Rlp, sphingosine kinase 2 KO mouse

Sphingosine kinase 1 and 2, expressed by the Sphk1 and Sphk2 genes, respectively, are enzymes that catalyzes the synthesis of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), a lipid signaling molecule, from sphingosine and ATP. S1P regulates immune cell trafficking and vascular function by signaling through the S1P family of GPCRs. The Sphk2tm1Rlp allele expresses β-galactosidase (lacZ) from a disrupted Sphk2 gene. Mice homozygous for this allele are viable and fertile. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from Jackson Labs.