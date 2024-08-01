U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Technology Advancement & Transfer
  4. Research Materials & Licensing
  5. Sphk2 KO Mouse
View Research Materials

Sphk2 KO Mouse

Also known as: Sphk2tm1Rlp, sphingosine kinase 2 KO mouse

Sphingosine kinase 1 and 2, expressed by the Sphk1 and Sphk2 genes, respectively, are enzymes that catalyzes the synthesis of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), a lipid signaling molecule, from sphingosine and ATP. S1P regulates immune cell trafficking and vascular function by signaling through the S1P family of GPCRs.  The Sphk2tm1Rlp allele expresses β-galactosidase (lacZ) from a disrupted Sphk2 gene. Mice homozygous for this allele are viable and fertile. Learn more on PubMed.

Mice can be obtained from Jackson Labs.

Resource Details

https://www.jax.org/strain/019140

tao@niddk.nih.gov

Proia, Richard

Share this page
Facebook X Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest
Last Reviewed August 2024