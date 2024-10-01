U.S. flag

  5. Synthesis & purification of hepatitis C virus-like particles (U.S. Patent Number 6,387,662)
Production of enveloped RNA virus-like particles intracellularly in vitro in insect cells using a recombinant baculovirus vector containing a cDNA coding for viral structural proteins is disclosed. In vitro production and purification of hepatitis C virus (HCV)-like particles containing HCV core protein, E1 protein and E2 protein is disclosed. Production of antibodies in vivo to the purified HCV-like particles is disclosed.

