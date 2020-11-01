NIDDK Instructions Requesting Relocation (Transfer) of Fellowships (F32)

When an investigator re-locates and requests continued support for a previously approved project at his/her new location, the NIH requires that a transfer application be submitted through the new institution. This application will receive administrative review to determine if the transfer is appropriate and to determine the level of NIH funding. The decision to authorize transfer of a fellowship will be based upon the following information:

The project has been relinquished by the original institution, The facilities and resources at the new location allow for the successful performance of the project, There is a mentor(s) at the new institution appropriate for the project who has expressed his/her willingness to accept the fellow and the project; and The fellow plans no significant change in research objectives and level of effort from those described in the previously approved project.

If the proposed change of institution does not meet these criteria, competitive review will be required. Fellows are encouraged to discuss potential requests with the awarding IC before submission.

Fellowship awards will only be transferred on the anniversary date of the award. The fellow will continue to draw funds from the original institution, if he/she moves before the anniversary date. The two institutional business offices (original and new) will arrange for the payment of the fellow’s stipend and insurance until the anniversary date. The non-competing continuation will be awarded to the new institution.

To request continued support at a new institution and to accomplish closeout at the original institution, the following must be submitted:

A. From the Original Grantee Institution

Form PHS 3734, Official Statement Relinquishing Interests and Rights in a Public Health Service Research Grant (75 KB). A relocation application will not be processed until this form, signed by the proper institutional officials, has been received by the NIDDK. This form provides the effective date of relinquishment and, for fellowships, should indicate zero funds remaining in the current year of support. A relocation application will not be processed until this form, signed by the proper institutional officials, has been received by the NIDDK. This form provides the effective date of relinquishment and, for fellowships, should indicate zero funds remaining in the current year of support.

If the transfer occurs prior to the Type 1 award being issued, a letter from the institution business office may be substituted for the PHS 3734.

B. From the New Institution

Form PHS 416, Grant Application (480 KB). Change of Grantee Institution applications may be submitted through Grants.gov or through email as a .pdf attachment. Applications submitted through Grants.gov, will use the SF424 and must follow instructions provided in PA-14-078. Applications submitted through email will use Form PHS 416 and should follow the instructions below. The emailed application must be sent from an authorized institutional business official to the grants management specialist identified in the Commons for the award, with a cc to the Program Officer with “CHANGE OF GRANTEE INSTITUTION” typed in capital letters across the top of the front page. This application should be complete, and include the required signature on page 1 of the form. Be sure to include the following information:

A description of the facilities at the new institution and the probable effect of the move on the project. A list of equipment (which was purchased in whole or in part with grant funds and had an acquisition cost of $1,000 or more) to be transferred from the original grantee institution. Such a listing in the application represents the new institution’s acceptance of title to the transferred equipment. A progress report that will serve in lieu of a final progress report for the original institution. A statement concerning the current research plan and an indication of whether the original plan has changed. If changed, provide appropriate details. Biographical sketches of all new professional personnel to be associated with the project. Other support pages for all key personnel.

Applications should be submitted as early as possible to allow for administrative review. Transfers occurring prior to the Type 1 award being issued cannot be submitted via Grants.gov, they must be submitted through email to the grants management specialist named in the Commons for the award.