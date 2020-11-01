Research Training & Career Development Frequently Asked Questions

Does the NIDDK offer K awards for a Ph.D.?

Yes, NIDDK uses the K01 to support the transition of Ph.D. investigators from postdoc to junior faculty.

For which K award should I apply?

If you are an M.D. and are doing basic research, apply for a K08.

If you are an M.D. doing clinical research where you interact directly with patients for your research (not just to fulfill your commitment to your department), apply for a K23.

If you are a Ph.D. or a nonboard-eligible M.D., apply for a K01.

If you are a nonbiomedically trained Ph.D. (e.g., mathematics, organic chemistry, etc.) moving into biomedical research, apply for a K25.

The NIDDK does not support the K02 award for more senior scientists. Our overview of all K awards offered by the NIDDK outlines the conditions of each award.

What does NIDDK expect from a mentor on a K award?

A K-award mentor advises a candidate on scientific and career issues and is an advocate at the institutional level. Since a K award often does not pay the full cost of salary and research support, the mentor, along with the department/institution, is expected to ensure that the awardee has the protected time and resources needed to complete the research project as well as career development plans outlined in the funded application. The project for the awardee should be one that will allow the candidate to distinguish his or her career from the mentor’s (e.g., it cannot be one of the aims from the mentor’s R01 grant). The awardee should be free to take the project should he or she leave the institution.

I am making a presentation to our fellows. Is there concise information on all the K awards the NIDDK offers?

Yes. Our K awards overview outlines this information in an easy-to-read format.

I would like to move to a laboratory outside of the United States. Can I take my K award with me?

No. The NIDDK does not support K awards outside the United States.

Am I still considered a new investigator when I submit my R01A application if I have a K award?

Yes. “new investigator” refers to your R01 status. The NIH does not consider K awards independent grants, since you have a mentor. Therefore, you are still a “new investigator” when you apply for your first R01.

I have a K award and just learned that my R01 will be funded. Can I keep my K award?

Yes. Whether or not you can draw salary from both the K and R depends on how many years are left on your K award. If you are in the final 2 years of your K, you not only may keep both awards, but you can draw a salary from both if it makes sense to do so. If your salary is more than $100,000, and the amount we award on the K does not equal a true 75 percent of your salary, we can reduce your effort on the K without reducing the amount of the award. This way, you can make up the difference with an appropriate percent effort of salary on the R. The total of your effort on the K and the R must not fall below 75 percent, with the K effort remaining at a minimum of 50 percent. This policy can be found in guide notice NOT-OD-08-065.

If I am currently funded by a K12 program, can I still apply for a K08/K23/K01 from the NIDDK?

Yes, but the NIDDK will only award an individual K award for the number of years that will give you a total of 6 years of support on the K12 and the individual K.

If an applicant on a K01 award is no longer available, may the Mentor of the application change the Mentee with a qualified replacement?

No. The PI of any K award cannot change