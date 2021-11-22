Commendations & Commencements

Fond Farewell

Dr. Phillip Gorden, NIDDK director emeritus and senior investigator, has retired after 55 years of federal service. Gorden joined NIH in 1966 as an officer in the U.S. Public Health Service, became Clinical Director in 1974, and served as NIDDK Director from 1986 to 1999. In addition to his many scientific contributions, Gorden was a prolific mentor. Read more about his career in the News Around NIDDK section.

Congratulations

Dr. William Eaton, NIH Distinguished Investigator in the Laboratory of Chemical Physics, won the 2022 Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry from the American Chemical Society for his outstanding research contributions to the physical chemistry of proteins. Eaton will be recognized at the society’s awards ceremony in March 2022.

Dr. Kenneth Jacobson, section chief in the Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry, was named a fellow of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics for his vast contributions to pharmacology, including his role in making more than 35 novel compounds commercially available as pharmacological research tools.

2021 NIDDK Employee Appreciation Awards

This year’s NIDDK Employee Appreciation Awards, presented virtually on October 4, recognized the following people for their noteworthy achievements and dedication to federal service: