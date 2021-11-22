Commendations & Commencements
Fond Farewell
Dr. Phillip Gorden, NIDDK director emeritus and senior investigator, has retired after 55 years of federal service. Gorden joined NIH in 1966 as an officer in the U.S. Public Health Service, became Clinical Director in 1974, and served as NIDDK Director from 1986 to 1999. In addition to his many scientific contributions, Gorden was a prolific mentor. Read more about his career in the News Around NIDDK section.
Congratulations
Dr. William Eaton, NIH Distinguished Investigator in the Laboratory of Chemical Physics, won the 2022 Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry from the American Chemical Society for his outstanding research contributions to the physical chemistry of proteins. Eaton will be recognized at the society’s awards ceremony in March 2022.
Dr. Kenneth Jacobson, section chief in the Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry, was named a fellow of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics for his vast contributions to pharmacology, including his role in making more than 35 novel compounds commercially available as pharmacological research tools.
2021 NIDDK Employee Appreciation Awards
This year’s NIDDK Employee Appreciation Awards, presented virtually on October 4, recognized the following people for their noteworthy achievements and dedication to federal service:
Nancy Nossal Mentorship Award
Behdad Afzali, M.D., Ph.D.
G. Marius Clore, M.D., Ph.D.
Ranganath Muniyappa, M.D., Ph.D.
Gladys M. Velasquez
William G. Coleman Jr. Award for Diversity and Inclusion – Individual
Camila M. Torrella
William G. Coleman Jr. Award for Diversity and Inclusion – Group
Idea Advisory Group
Tanya Brown
Morgan Cherry-Crews
Danica Day
Nikki Durham
Sherry Forte
Ida Hayes
Laurel Hovis
Sylvester Jackson
Rochelle M. Kithcart
Nicole Ray
Lisa A. Swearinger
Burnel Wilkins
TREaDS (Trainees Recognizing Excellence and Diversity in Science)
Melissa Arroyo-Mendoza
Valerie L. Darcey, Ph.D., M.S.
Joshua Dawson
John Jimah
Ashley Pitt
Director’s Award (Scientific) – Group Divisional and Scientific Group Leadership
Kristin M. Abraham, Ph.D.
Guillermo Arreaza, M.D.
Carol R. Haft, Ph.D.
Christine G. Lee, M.D.
Barbara Linder, M.D., Ph.D.
Corinne Silva, Ph.D.
Lisa Spain, Ph.D.
Karen Teff, Ph.D.
Norann Zaghloul, Ph.D.
Human Islet Network Team
Kristin M. Abraham, Ph.D.
Guillermo Arreaza, M.D.
Olivier Blondel, Ph.D.
Thomas L. Eggerman, M.D., Ph.D.
Sheryl M. Sato, Ph.D.
Xujing Wang, Ph.D.
NIDDK 100th Anniversary of Insulin Symposium Team
Guillermo Arreaza, M.D.
Olivier Blondel, Ph.D.
Miranda M. Broadney, M.D.
Sheryl M. Sato, Ph.D.
NIDDK Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PACS) Initiative
William T. Cefalu, M.D.
Ivonne H. Schulman, M.D.
Neha Shah
Trans-NIDDK Early Stage Pre-Clinical Translation Validation Initiative
Bonnie Burgess-Beusse, Ph.D.
Daniel Gossett, Ph.D.
Yan Li, Ph.D.
Anna B. Sadusky, Ph.D.
Averell H. Sherker, M.D.
Director’s Award (Clinical) – Group
NIDDK Clinical Protocol Administrators
Yuhai Dai
Chunyan Guo, M.D.
Eileen Shouppe
Mary Walter, Ph.D.
Protocol Navigation Group
Nancy Alexander
Wafae Belatreche
Nicole Kofsky
Patti A. Young
Tribal Turning Point (TTP) Study Team
Shardae Bartley
Maureen Ann Clark
Benjamin Collins
Deidra Goldtooth
Mary A. Hoskin
Tracy Christine Lovato
Shawna Nelson
Stephany Ocampo
Dorota Wasak
Toni Williams
Rachel Williams
Christian Young
Director’s Award (Administrative) – Individual
Michelle Amaya
Rebecca Borawski
Matthew E. Portnoy, Ph.D.
Director’s Award (Administrative) – Group
100th Anniversary of Insulin Team
Jonn Frost
Claire Gerner
Julia Jackson
Alexandra Malaty
Heather S. Martin
Matt Oldham
Amy F. Reiter
Sonia N. Van Scoy
Alyssa Voss
2020 NIH REGIONAL SEMINAR VIRTUAL BOOTH
Michele Barnard
Carey Beckley
Najma Begum, Ph.D.
Maria E. Bloom, Ph.D.
Sharon Bourque
Jill Bradshaw
Dianne Camp, Ph.D.
John F. Connaughton, Ph.D.
Helen Hunter Cox
Dee Doherty
Eunica D. Haynes
Karin Johnson
Thach Le
Pamela M. Love
Kevin Reeves
Elena Sanovich, Ph.D.
Lesley C. Whipp
Jian Yang, Ph.D.
Extramural Budget Tracking Team
Sharon Lawlor
Van Nguyen
David Robinson
NIDDK Extramural Orientation Group
Britny Bock
Bonnie Burgess-Beusse, Ph.D.
Saul Malozowski M.D., Ph.D.
Vanessa Rebelo
Burnel Wilkins
Susan Z. Yanovski, M.D.
NIDDK FEVS Team
J. Christopher Carlson
Christopher Huynh
NIDDK Grants Task Force
Aricia M. Ajose
Christina Coriz
Dee Doherty
Karin Johnson
Pamela M. Love
NIDDK Virtual Onboarding and New Fellows Initiative Group
Lorraine P. Guarnieri Moore
Monica Pittenger
Gladys M. Velasquez
Kala Viswanathan
NIDDK's 70th Anniversary Team
Peter Brown
Rebecca J. Cerio, Ph.D.
Katie Clark
Sandeep Dayal, Ph.D.
Patrick Donohue, Ph.D.
Toni Dove
Bryan Elrod
Claire Gerner
Dylan Glenn
Adam Hall
James Herubin
Eleanor K. F. Hoff, Ph.D.
Julia Jackson
Alexandra Malaty
Amy F. Reiter
Tibor Roberts, Ph.D.
Jen Rymaruk
Dana Sheets
Megan E. Singh, Ph.D.
Jaime J. Smith, Ph.D.
Mary Hanlon-Tilghman, Ph.D.
Robert Tilghman, Ph.D.
Clayton Tompkins
Alyssa Voss
Julie A. Wallace, Ph.D.
Alison Ward
Lisa Yuan
ONR Transition Team
Eva Chen
Leslie Curtis
Gerardo E. Hasse
Julia Jackson
Kathy Kranzfelder
Heather S. Martin
Amy F. Reiter
Heather Rieff, Ph.D.
Dana Sheets
Hilary C. Shutak
Megan E. Singh, Ph.D.
Amy M. Trenkle
Kelly L. Yager
NIDDK Innovation Award – Individual
Najma Begum, Ph.D.
Bernard P. Howder
Minoo Shakoury-Elizeh
Aliecia A. Shepherd
NIDDK Innovation Award – Group
CRITICAL SUPPORT SPECIALIST ARCHITECTS AND ADMINISTRATORS
Danica Day
Nicole Ray
Livestream Team
Emily Back
William T. Cefalu, M.D.
Leslie Curtis
Jonn Frost
Claire Gerner
Jonnie Hamilton
Julia Jackson
Paul L. Kimmel, M.D.
Alexandra Malaty
Matt Oldham
Amy F. Reiter
Jen Rymaruk
Robert A. Star, M.D.
Sonia N. Van Scoy
Alyssa Voss
Alison Ward
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
Nikki Durham
Rochelle M. Kithcart
STRIDES Team
Maurio Carter
Errin Frahm
Kevin Friel
Warren Herder
Vikas Khator
Sharon Lawlor
Stephen Patton
Rebecca M. Rodriguez, Ph.D.
Dana Sheets
Amy M. Trenkle
Length of Service Certificates
40 Years of Service
John Gangloff
Mary Elizabeth Grothe
Alan R. Kimmel, Ph.D.
Linda Robinson
30 Years of Service
Regina Barnes
Maria Elena Bloom, Ph.D.
Elise Goodwin
Robert Hanson, M.D., Ph.D.
Traci M. Melvin
Bob Pike
Jason Piotrowski
Mary K. Rosenberg
Shashi Shrivastav
Kimberly R. Williams
Susan Z. Yanovski, M.D.
20 Years of Service
Kristin Abraham, Ph.D.
Craig Bagdon
Olivier Blondel, Ph.D.
Susan Buchanan, Ph.D.
Orlena Cheng
John F. Connaughton, Ph.D.
Norma G. DeGuzman
Marvin C. Gershengorn, M.D.
Patricia M. Greenwel, Ph.D.
Eleanor Hoff, Ph.D.
Lilian V. Howard
Cuiling Li, Ph.D.
Ana Lopez Carozza
Karl Malik, Ph.D.
Peter J. Perrin, Ph.D.
William Prinz, Ph.D.
Sushil Gopal Rane, Ph.D.
Minoo Shakoury-Elizeh
Peter Shi-Tung Yuen, Ph.D.
10 Years of Service
Jill Bradshaw
Robert Brychta
Candice Fordyce
Sherry Hall
Warren Herder
Ying Huang
Sheila Kumar, M.D.
Jonathan Lim
Hong Liu
Heather S. Martin
Charles Niebylski, Ph.D.
Jaha Norman-Wheeler
Lynn Oundo
Nguyen Park
Monica Pittenger
Jennifer Rymaruk
Elena Sanovich, Ph.D.
Juliana Thomas
Jinwei Zhang, Ph.D.