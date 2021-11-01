2022 Interim Award Funding Policy

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including NIH, operates under the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act (Public Law 117-43) signed by President Biden on September 30, 2021. This Act (CR) continues government operations through December 3, 2021 at the FY 2021 enacted level, with no reduction.

NIDDK extramural research is organized into 3 programmatic divisions: 1) Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases; 2) Digestive Diseases and Nutrition; and 3) Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases.

Until FY 2022 appropriations are enacted, NIH will issue non-competing research grant awards at a level below that indicated on the most recent Notice of Award (generally up to 90% of the previously committed level). See https://grants.nih.gov/grants/guide/notice-files/NOT-OD-21-058.html for details.