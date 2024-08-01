Maria Laura Allende, Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Genetics of Development and Disease Section, Genetics & Biochemistry Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Publications
- Sialidase NEU3 action on GM1 ganglioside is neuroprotective in GM1 gangliosidosis.
- Allende ML, Lee YT, Byrnes C, Li C, Tuymetova G, Bakir JY, Nicoli ER, James VK, Brodbelt JS, Tifft CJ, Proia RL.
- J Lipid Res (2023 Dec) 64:100463. Abstract/Full Text
- SARS-CoV-2 ORF3a expression in brain disrupts the autophagy-lysosomal pathway, impairs sphingolipid homeostasis, and drives neuropathogenesis.
- Zhu H, Byrnes C, Lee YT, Tuymetova G, Duffy HBD, Bakir JY, Pettit SN, Angina J, Springer DA, Allende ML, Kono M, Proia RL.
- FASEB J (2023 May) 37:e22919. Abstract/Full Text
- The Ormdl genes regulate the sphingolipid synthesis pathway to ensure proper myelination and neurologic function in mice.
- Clarke BA, Majumder S, Zhu H, Lee YT, Kono M, Li C, Khanna C, Blain H, Schwartz R, Huso VL, Byrnes C, Tuymetova G, Dunn TM, Allende ML, Proia RL.
- Elife (2019 Dec 27) 8. Abstract/Full Text
- Human GLB1 knockout cerebral organoids: A model system for testing AAV9-mediated GLB1 gene therapy for reducing GM1 ganglioside storage in GM1 gangliosidosis.
- Latour YL, Yoon R, Thomas SE, Grant C, Li C, Sena-Esteves M, Allende ML, Proia RL, Tifft CJ.
- Mol Genet Metab Rep (2019 Dec) 21:100513. Abstract/Full Text
- Murine platelet production is suppressed by S1P release in the hematopoietic niche, not facilitated by blood S1P sensing.
- Niazi H, Zoghdani N, Couty L, Leuci A, Nitzsche A, Allende ML, Mariko B, Ishaq R, Aslan Y, Becker PH, Gazit SL, Poirault-Chassac S, Decouture B, Baudrie V, De Candia E, Kono M, Benarab A, Gaussem P, Tharaux PL, Chun J, Provot S, Debili N, Therond P, Proia RL, Bachelot-Loza C, Camerer E.
- Blood Adv (2019 Jun 11) 3:1702-1713. Abstract/Full Text
- Cerebral organoids derived from Sandhoff disease-induced pluripotent stem cells exhibit impaired neurodifferentiation.
- Allende ML, Cook EK, Larman BC, Nugent A, Brady JM, Golebiowski D, Sena-Esteves M, Tifft CJ, Proia RL.
- J Lipid Res (2018 Mar) 59:550-563. Abstract/Full Text
- De Novo Sphingolipid Biosynthesis Is Required for Adipocyte Survival and Metabolic Homeostasis.
- Alexaki A, Clarke BA, Gavrilova O, Ma Y, Zhu H, Ma X, Xu L, Tuymetova G, Larman BC, Allende ML, Dunn TM, Proia RL.
- J Biol Chem (2017 Mar 3) 292:3929-3939. Abstract/Full Text
- Meta-analysis of rare and common exome chip variants identifies S1PR4 and other loci influencing blood cell traits.
- CHARGE Consortium Hematology Working Group.
- Nat Genet (2016 Aug) 48:867-76. Abstract/Full Text
- Sphingosine-1-phosphate Phosphatase 2 Regulates Pancreatic Islet β-Cell Endoplasmic Reticulum Stress and Proliferation.
- Taguchi Y, Allende ML, Mizukami H, Cook EK, Gavrilova O, Tuymetova G, Clarke BA, Chen W, Olivera A, Proia RL.
- J Biol Chem (2016 Jun 3) 291:12029-38. Abstract/Full Text
- Simplifying complexity: genetically resculpting glycosphingolipid synthesis pathways in mice to reveal function.
- Allende ML, Proia RL.
- Glycoconj J (2014 Dec) 31:613-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Sphingosine-1-phosphate can promote mast cell hyper-reactivity through regulation of contactin-4 expression.
- Olivera A, Kitamura Y, Wright LD, Allende ML, Chen W, Kaneko-Goto T, Yoshihara Y, Proia RL, Rivera J.
- J Leukoc Biol (2013 Nov) 94:1013-24. Abstract/Full Text
- Sphingosine-1-phosphate phosphatase 1 regulates keratinocyte differentiation and epidermal homeostasis.
- Allende ML, Sipe LM, Tuymetova G, Wilson-Henjum KL, Chen W, Proia RL.
- J Biol Chem (2013 Jun 21) 288:18381-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Shaping the landscape: metabolic regulation of S1P gradients.
- Olivera A, Allende ML, Proia RL.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2013 Jan) 1831:193-202. Abstract/Full Text
- Sphingosine-1-phosphate lyase deficiency produces a pro-inflammatory response while impairing neutrophil trafficking.
- Allende ML, Bektas M, Lee BG, Bonifacino E, Kang J, Tuymetova G, Chen W, Saba JD, Proia RL.
- J Biol Chem (2011 Mar 4) 286:7348-58. Abstract/Full Text
- S1P1 receptor directs the release of immature B cells from bone marrow into blood.
- Allende ML, Tuymetova G, Lee BG, Bonifacino E, Wu YP, Proia RL.
- J Exp Med (2010 May 10) 207:1113-24. Abstract/Full Text
- Sphingosine kinase 1 and sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor 2 are vital to recovery from anaphylactic shock in mice.
- Olivera A, Eisner C, Kitamura Y, Dillahunt S, Allende L, Tuymetova G, Watford W, Meylan F, Diesner SC, Li L, Schnermann J, Proia RL, Rivera J.
- J Clin Invest (2010 May) 120:1429-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Sphingosine 1-phosphate lyase deficiency disrupts lipid homeostasis in liver.
- Bektas M, Allende ML, Lee BG, Chen W, Amar MJ, Remaley AT, Saba JD, Proia RL.
- J Biol Chem (2010 Apr 2) 285:10880-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Sphingosine-1-phosphate regulation of mammalian development.
- Kono M, Allende ML, Proia RL.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2008 Sep) 1781:435-41. Abstract/Full Text
- S1P1 receptor expression regulates emergence of NKT cells in peripheral tissues.
- Allende ML, Zhou D, Kalkofen DN, Benhamed S, Tuymetova G, Borowski C, Bendelac A, Proia RL.
- FASEB J (2008 Jan) 22:307-15. Abstract/Full Text
- The sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor 1 causes tissue retention by inhibiting the entry of peripheral tissue T lymphocytes into afferent lymphatics.
- Ledgerwood LG, Lal G, Zhang N, Garin A, Esses SJ, Ginhoux F, Merad M, Peche H, Lira SA, Ding Y, Yang Y, He X, Schuchman EH, Allende ML, Ochando JC, Bromberg JS.
- Nat Immunol (2008 Jan) 9:42-53. Abstract/Full Text
- Plasma cell S1P1 expression determines secondary lymphoid organ retention versus bone marrow tropism.
- Kabashima K, Haynes NM, Xu Y, Nutt SL, Allende ML, Proia RL, Cyster JG.
- J Exp Med (2006 Nov 27) 203:2683-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Neutral ceramidase encoded by the Asah2 gene is essential for the intestinal degradation of sphingolipids.
- Kono M, Dreier JL, Ellis JM, Allende ML, Kalkofen DN, Sanders KM, Bielawski J, Bielawska A, Hannun YA, Proia RL.
- J Biol Chem (2006 Mar 17) 281:7324-31. Abstract/Full Text
- Conditional LoxP-flanked glucosylceramide synthase allele controlling glycosphingolipid synthesis.
- Yamashita T, Allende ML, Kalkofen DN, Werth N, Sandhoff K, Proia RL.
- Genesis (2005 Dec) 43:175-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Mice deficient in sphingosine kinase 1 are rendered lymphopenic by FTY720.
- Allende ML, Sasaki T, Kawai H, Olivera A, Mi Y, van Echten-Deckert G, Hajdu R, Rosenbach M, Keohane CA, Mandala S, Spiegel S, Proia RL.
- J Biol Chem (2004 Dec 10) 279:52487-92. Abstract/Full Text
- The sphingosine-1-phosphate receptors S1P1, S1P2, and S1P3 function coordinately during embryonic angiogenesis.
- Kono M, Mi Y, Liu Y, Sasaki T, Allende ML, Wu YP, Yamashita T, Proia RL.
- J Biol Chem (2004 Jul 9) 279:29367-73. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulation of limb development by the sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor S1p1/EDG-1 occurs via the hypoxia/VEGF axis.
- Chae SS, Paik JH, Allende ML, Proia RL, Hla T.
- Dev Biol (2004 Apr 15) 268:441-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Expression of the sphingosine 1-phosphate receptor, S1P1, on T-cells controls thymic emigration.
- Allende ML, Dreier JL, Mandala S, Proia RL.
- J Biol Chem (2004 Apr 9) 279:15396-401. Abstract/Full Text
- Lymphocyte egress from thymus and peripheral lymphoid organs is dependent on S1P receptor 1.
- Matloubian M, Lo CG, Cinamon G, Lesneski MJ, Xu Y, Brinkmann V, Allende ML, Proia RL, Cyster JG.
- Nature (2004 Jan 22) 427:355-60. Abstract/Full Text
- G-protein-coupled receptor S1P1 acts within endothelial cells to regulate vascular maturation.
- Allende ML, Yamashita T, Proia RL.
- Blood (2003 Nov 15) 102:3665-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Lubricating cell signaling pathways with gangliosides.
- Allende ML, Proia RL.
- Curr Opin Struct Biol (2002 Oct) 12:587-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptors and the development of the vascular system.
- Allende ML, Proia RL.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2002 May 23) 1582:222-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Mice expressing only monosialoganglioside GM3 exhibit lethal audiogenic seizures.
- Kawai H, Allende ML, Wada R, Kono M, Sango K, Deng C, Miyakawa T, Crawley JN, Werth N, Bierfreund U, Sandhoff K, Proia RL.
- J Biol Chem (2001 Mar 9) 276:6885-8. Abstract/Full Text
