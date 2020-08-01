  1. Home
Genetics of Development and Disease Section

of the Genetics and Biochemistry Branch

Photo of Richard Proia Richard L. Proia, Ph.D.

Section Chief

richard.proia@nih.gov
Seeking to understand the role of lipid metabolism and signaling in biology with the goal of developing new approaches for the treatment of disease.
About Our Research

Select Publications

A perilous path: the inborn errors of sphingolipid metabolism.
Dunn TM, Tifft CJ, Proia RL.
J Lipid Res (2019 Mar) 60:475-483. Abstract/Full Text
Bioluminescence imaging of G protein-coupled receptor activation in living mice.
Kono M, Conlon EG, Lux SY, Yanagida K, Hla T, Proia RL.
Nat Commun (2017 Oct 27) 8:1163. Abstract/Full Text
