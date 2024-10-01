Jonathan A. Bolaños, M.D., FASN

Research in Plain Language

I have been involved in studies looking at outcomes of acute kidney injury requiring dialysis in military service members. I’ve also contributed to the review and development of military clinical practice guideline recommendations for the management of patients with, or at risk for, acute kidney injury and elevated levels of potassium in the austere, deployed environment. In addition, I’m interested in studying specific diseases of the kidney such as Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (aka FSGS) as well as the effects of bone marrow transplantation on the kidneys.