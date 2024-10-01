Jonathan A. Bolaños, M.D., FASN
Professional Experience
- Assistant Research Physician, NIDDK, NIH
- Staff Clinician, NIDDK, NIH
- Assoc. Program Director, Nephrology fellowship, Univ. of MD School of Medicine
- Assistant Professor of Medicine, Univ. of MD School of Medicine
- Course co-director, Renal section, Univ. of MD School of Medicine
- Medical Director, Hemodialysis Unit, VA Medical Center, Baltimore, Maryland
- Medical Director, Nephrology Clinic, Dept. of Nephrology, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland
- Assistant Professor of Medicine, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Medical Director-Dialysis Unit and Nephrology Division Head, Dept. of Nephrology, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia
- Fellowship, Nephrology, National Capital Consortium-Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- Residency, Internal Medicine, National Capital Consortium-Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
- General Medical Officer, U.S. NAVY
- M.D., University of Puerto Rico
Current Research
My research interests include glomerular disorders including Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), disorders of potassium metabolism, military medicine, and thrombotic microangiopathies. I'm also a strong advocate of Graduate Medical Education and Training and director of the Resident Electives Program: Nephrology.
Select Publications
- Anakinra-associated renal amyloidosis.
- Nasr SH, Alehashemi S, Dasari S, Waldman M, Afzali B, Chiu A, Bolanos J, Goldbach-Mansky R, McPhail ED.
- Kidney Int (2024 Feb) 105:395-396. Abstract/Full Text
- Anakinra-Associated Systemic Amyloidosis.
- Alehashemi S, Dasari S, Metpally A, Uss K, Castelo-Soccio LA, Heller T, Kellman P, Chen MY, Ahlman M, Kim J, Wargo S, Kuhns DB, Fink D, de Jesus A, Martin PS, Chang R, Bolanos J, Lee CR, Nasr SH, Goldbach-Mansky R, McPhail E.
- Arthritis Rheumatol (2024 Jan) 76:100-106. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
I have been involved in studies looking at outcomes of acute kidney injury requiring dialysis in military service members. I’ve also contributed to the review and development of military clinical practice guideline recommendations for the management of patients with, or at risk for, acute kidney injury and elevated levels of potassium in the austere, deployed environment. In addition, I’m interested in studying specific diseases of the kidney such as Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (aka FSGS) as well as the effects of bone marrow transplantation on the kidneys.