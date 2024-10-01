Jonathan A. Bolaños, M.D., FASN
Assistant Research Physician: Clinical Nephrology Section, Kidney Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Anakinra-associated renal amyloidosis.
- Nasr SH, Alehashemi S, Dasari S, Waldman M, Afzali B, Chiu A, Bolanos J, Goldbach-Mansky R, McPhail ED.
- Kidney Int (2024 Feb) 105:395-396. Abstract/Full Text
- Anakinra-Associated Systemic Amyloidosis.
- Alehashemi S, Dasari S, Metpally A, Uss K, Castelo-Soccio LA, Heller T, Kellman P, Chen MY, Ahlman M, Kim J, Wargo S, Kuhns DB, Fink D, de Jesus A, Martin PS, Chang R, Bolanos J, Lee CR, Nasr SH, Goldbach-Mansky R, McPhail E.
- Arthritis Rheumatol (2024 Jan) 76:100-106. Abstract/Full Text
- Successful Treatment of Paecilomyces variotii Pneumonia and Lupus Nephritis With Posaconazole-Cyclophosphamide Co-administration Without Drug Interaction-Induced Toxicity.
- Pechacek J, Webb T, Ferré EMN, Schmitt MM, DiMaggio T, Kobrin D, Rajasimhan S, Colton B, Lewis RE, Andes D, Herrera A, Hammoud D, Seyedmousavi S, Hasni S, Bolaños J, Afzali B, Lionakis MS.
- Open Forum Infect Dis (2023 Aug) 10:ofad410. Abstract/Full Text
- Adapting an Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) on Conducting Difficult Conversations Between Nephrology Fellows and Patients to a Virtual Platform: A Research Letter.
- Watson MA, Howle AM, Lenz O, Scalese RJ, King JD, Bolanos JA, Yuan CM.
- Can J Kidney Health Dis (2023) 10:20543581221150553. Abstract/Full Text
- Acute glomerulonephritis in a hematopoietic blood stem cell donor.
- Chandra P, Dahiya S, Sanchez-Petitto G, Malik J, Bolanos J, Haririan A, Weir M, Drachenberg C, Rapoport A.
- Clin Nephrol Case Stud (2021) 9:81-86. Abstract/Full Text
- Recurrent Hyperkalemia in Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System Inhibitor (RAASi) Treatment: Stuck between a Rock and a Hard Place.
- Bolaños JA, Seliger SL.
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2021 Mar 8) 16:345-347. Abstract/Full Text
- Hyperkalemia and Dialysis in the Deployed Setting.
- Stewart IJ, Bolanos JA, Little DJ, Chung KK, Sosnov JA, Miller N, Poirier MD, Saenz KK, McAlister VC, Moghadam S, Kao R, Stockinger ZT.
- Mil Med (2018 Sep 1) 183:147-152. Abstract/Full Text
- Outcomes After Post-Traumatic AKI Requiring RRT in United States Military Service Members.
- Bolanos JA, Yuan CM, Little DJ, Oliver DK, Howard SR, Abbott KC, Olson SW.
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2015 Oct 7) 10:1732-9. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024