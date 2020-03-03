Bonnie Burgess-Beusse, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As a program director for the Translational and Basic Liver Disease Research program, I administer a portfolio of research grants on Bile, Bilirubin, and Cholestasis; Cell and Molecular Biology of the Liver; Cell Injury, Repair, Fibrosis, and Inflammation; and Developmental Biology and Regeneration. The Translational and Basic Liver Disease Research program supports a broad range of basic and translational research as well as disease-specific proposals that improve the understanding of pathophysiological mechanisms and treatment of specific liver diseases or liver conditions.
Research Programs
Translational & Basic Liver Disease Research
Translational and basic research on liver physiology and pathophysiology and liver diseases.
Committees & Working Groups
- Trans-NIH Somatic Cell Genome Editing Working Group (SCGE), Member
- Trans-NIH Human on a Chip Working Group, Member
- NIDDK Program Training Committee, Member
Select Experience
Scientific Review Officer, Center for Scientific Review, NIH, 2005-2015
Research Fellow, LMB, NIDDK, NIH, 2004-2005
Postdoctoral Fellow, LMB, NIDDK, NIH, 1999-2004
Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine, 1999