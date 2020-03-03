Bonnie Burgess-Beusse, Ph.D.

As a program director for the Translational and Basic Liver Disease Research program, I administer a portfolio of research grants on Bile, Bilirubin, and Cholestasis; Cell and Molecular Biology of the Liver; Cell Injury, Repair, Fibrosis, and Inflammation; and Developmental Biology and Regeneration. The Translational and Basic Liver Disease Research program supports a broad range of basic and translational research as well as disease-specific proposals that improve the understanding of pathophysiological mechanisms and treatment of specific liver diseases or liver conditions.