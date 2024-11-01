Douglas C. Chang, M.D., CAPT, U.S. Public Health Service
Professional Experience
- Staff Internist, Indian Health Service, 2007-present
- Epidemic Intelligence Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2005-2007
- Internal Medicine Residency, Montefiore Medical Center, 2002-2005
- M.D., New Jersey Medical School, 1998-2002
- A.B., Princeton University, 1992-1996
Current Research
Our clinical research unit is dedicated to investigating the multifaceted etiology of obesity and type 2 diabetes. As part of this, we are interested in understanding determinants of energy intake and expenditure with a special emphasis on examining the interaction between hydration and obesity which is characterized by prolonged energy imbalance. Additional research examines the role of insulin and glucose regulation in metabolism and investigates novel biomarkers of type 2 diabetes.
To accomplish these goals, the clinical research unit uses state-of-the-art methods to measure body composition, insulin action and secretion, exercise fitness, food intake, and energy expenditure, including advanced techniques such as the whole-room indirect calorimeters (also called respiratory or metabolic chambers).
Obesity and its related metabolic diseases and disorders are major health problems in the United States and worldwide. Our research ultimately aims to find both better treatments and prevention for the development of obesity.
Select Publications
- Validation of Total Water Intake from the Automated Self-Administered 24-h Recall, 4-d Food Records, and a Food Frequency Questionnaire Using Doubly Labeled Water.
- Chang DC, Stinson EJ, Dodd KW, Bowles HR, Herrick KA, Schoeller DA, Barrett B, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Kavouras SA.
- J Nutr (2023 Oct) 153:3049-3057. Abstract/Full Text
- Disinhibition augments thirst perception from two dehydrating stimuli in men.
- Chang DC, Stinson EJ, Piaggi P, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Appetite (2023 Mar 1) 182:106429. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
Our group studies the different ways a person’s body control how many calories a person eats and how many calories a person burns to understand why some people gain weight. We are also trying to understand why some people develop diabetes by studying how the body controls glucose through insulin, a hormone that helps the body to use glucose.