Douglas C. Chang, M.D., CAPT, U.S. Public Health Service

Current Research

Our clinical research unit is dedicated to investigating the multifaceted etiology of obesity and type 2 diabetes. As part of this, we are interested in understanding determinants of energy intake and expenditure with a special emphasis on examining the interaction between hydration and obesity which is characterized by prolonged energy imbalance. Additional research examines the role of insulin and glucose regulation in metabolism and investigates novel biomarkers of type 2 diabetes.

To accomplish these goals, the clinical research unit uses state-of-the-art methods to measure body composition, insulin action and secretion, exercise fitness, food intake, and energy expenditure, including advanced techniques such as the whole-room indirect calorimeters (also called respiratory or metabolic chambers).

Obesity and its related metabolic diseases and disorders are major health problems in the United States and worldwide. Our research ultimately aims to find both better treatments and prevention for the development of obesity.