Douglas C. Chang, M.D., CAPT, U.S. Public Health Service

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Validation of Total Water Intake from the Automated Self-Administered 24-h Recall, 4-d Food Records, and a Food Frequency Questionnaire Using Doubly Labeled Water.
Chang DC, Stinson EJ, Dodd KW, Bowles HR, Herrick KA, Schoeller DA, Barrett B, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Kavouras SA.
J Nutr (2023 Oct) 153:3049-3057. Abstract/Full Text
Disinhibition augments thirst perception from two dehydrating stimuli in men.
Chang DC, Stinson EJ, Piaggi P, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
Appetite (2023 Mar 1) 182:106429. Abstract/Full Text
Water intake, thirst, and copeptin responses to two dehydrating stimuli in lean men and men with obesity.
Chang DC, Penesova A, Bunt JC, Stinson EJ, Kavouras SA, Gluck ME, Paddock E, Walter M, Piaggi P, Krakoff J.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2022 Sep) 30:1806-1817. Abstract/Full Text
Lower insulin clearance is associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes in Native Americans.
Shah MH, Piaggi P, Looker HC, Paddock E, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
Diabetologia (2021 Apr) 64:914-922. Abstract/Full Text
Metabolic Responses to 24-Hour Fasting and Mild Cold Exposure in Overweight Individuals Are Correlated and Accompanied by Changes in FGF21 Concentration.
Hollstein T, Heinitz S, Ando T, Rodzevik TL, Basolo A, Walter M, Chang DC, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
Diabetes (2020 Jul) 69:1382-1388. Abstract/Full Text
Thigh Adipocyte Size is Inversely Related to Energy Intake and Respiratory Quotient in Healthy Women.
Basolo A, Shah MH, Parthasarathy V, Parrington S, Walter M, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Piaggi P, Chang DC.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2020 Jun) 28:1129-1140. Abstract/Full Text
Hydration biomarkers and copeptin: relationship with ad libitum energy intake, energy expenditure, and metabolic fuel selection.
Chang DC, Basolo A, Piaggi P, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
Eur J Clin Nutr (2020 Jan) 74:158-166. Abstract/Full Text
Reduced plasma albumin predicts type 2 diabetes and is associated with greater adipose tissue macrophage content and activation.
Chang DC, Xu X, Ferrante AW Jr, Krakoff J.
Diabetol Metab Syndr (2019) 11:14. Abstract/Full Text
One-Hour Plasma Glucose Compared With Two-Hour Plasma Glucose in Relation to Diabetic Retinopathy in American Indians.
Paddock E, Looker HC, Piaggi P, Knowler WC, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
Diabetes Care (2018 Jun) 41:1212-1217. Abstract/Full Text
Autoantibodies against PFDN2 are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes: A case-control study.
Chang DC, Piaggi P, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Bogardus C, Krakoff J.
Diabetes Metab Res Rev (2017 Nov) 33. Abstract/Full Text
One-hour and two-hour postload plasma glucose concentrations are comparable predictors of type 2 diabetes mellitus in Southwestern Native Americans.
Paddock E, Hohenadel MG, Piaggi P, Vijayakumar P, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
Diabetologia (2017 Sep) 60:1704-1711. Abstract/Full Text
A Novel Approach to Predict 24-Hour Energy Expenditure Based on Hematologic Volumes: Development and Validation of Models Comparable to Mifflin-St Jeor and Body Composition Models.
Chang DC, Piaggi P, Krakoff J.
J Acad Nutr Diet (2017 Aug) 117:1177-1187. Abstract/Full Text
Higher insulin and higher body fat via leptin are associated with disadvantageous decisions in the Iowa gambling task.
Chang DC, Piaggi P, Burkholder JE, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
Physiol Behav (2016 Dec 1) 167:392-398. Abstract/Full Text
Use of a High-Density Protein Microarray to Identify Autoantibodies in Subjects with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and an HLA Background Associated with Reduced Insulin Secretion.
Chang DC, Piaggi P, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Bucci J, Thio G, Hohenadel MG, Bogardus C, Krakoff J.
PLoS One (2015) 10:e0143551. Abstract/Full Text
