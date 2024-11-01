Douglas C. Chang, M.D., CAPT, U.S. Public Health Service
Physician: Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology & Clinical Research Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Epidemiology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Validation of Total Water Intake from the Automated Self-Administered 24-h Recall, 4-d Food Records, and a Food Frequency Questionnaire Using Doubly Labeled Water.
- Chang DC, Stinson EJ, Dodd KW, Bowles HR, Herrick KA, Schoeller DA, Barrett B, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Kavouras SA.
- J Nutr (2023 Oct) 153:3049-3057. Abstract/Full Text
- Disinhibition augments thirst perception from two dehydrating stimuli in men.
- Chang DC, Stinson EJ, Piaggi P, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Appetite (2023 Mar 1) 182:106429. Abstract/Full Text
- Water intake, thirst, and copeptin responses to two dehydrating stimuli in lean men and men with obesity.
- Chang DC, Penesova A, Bunt JC, Stinson EJ, Kavouras SA, Gluck ME, Paddock E, Walter M, Piaggi P, Krakoff J.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2022 Sep) 30:1806-1817. Abstract/Full Text
- Lower insulin clearance is associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes in Native Americans.
- Shah MH, Piaggi P, Looker HC, Paddock E, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
- Diabetologia (2021 Apr) 64:914-922. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic Responses to 24-Hour Fasting and Mild Cold Exposure in Overweight Individuals Are Correlated and Accompanied by Changes in FGF21 Concentration.
- Hollstein T, Heinitz S, Ando T, Rodzevik TL, Basolo A, Walter M, Chang DC, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Diabetes (2020 Jul) 69:1382-1388. Abstract/Full Text
- Thigh Adipocyte Size is Inversely Related to Energy Intake and Respiratory Quotient in Healthy Women.
- Basolo A, Shah MH, Parthasarathy V, Parrington S, Walter M, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Piaggi P, Chang DC.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2020 Jun) 28:1129-1140. Abstract/Full Text
- Hydration biomarkers and copeptin: relationship with ad libitum energy intake, energy expenditure, and metabolic fuel selection.
- Chang DC, Basolo A, Piaggi P, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
- Eur J Clin Nutr (2020 Jan) 74:158-166. Abstract/Full Text
- Reduced plasma albumin predicts type 2 diabetes and is associated with greater adipose tissue macrophage content and activation.
- Chang DC, Xu X, Ferrante AW Jr, Krakoff J.
- Diabetol Metab Syndr (2019) 11:14. Abstract/Full Text
- One-Hour Plasma Glucose Compared With Two-Hour Plasma Glucose in Relation to Diabetic Retinopathy in American Indians.
- Paddock E, Looker HC, Piaggi P, Knowler WC, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
- Diabetes Care (2018 Jun) 41:1212-1217. Abstract/Full Text
- Autoantibodies against PFDN2 are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes: A case-control study.
- Chang DC, Piaggi P, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Bogardus C, Krakoff J.
- Diabetes Metab Res Rev (2017 Nov) 33. Abstract/Full Text
- One-hour and two-hour postload plasma glucose concentrations are comparable predictors of type 2 diabetes mellitus in Southwestern Native Americans.
- Paddock E, Hohenadel MG, Piaggi P, Vijayakumar P, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
- Diabetologia (2017 Sep) 60:1704-1711. Abstract/Full Text
- A Novel Approach to Predict 24-Hour Energy Expenditure Based on Hematologic Volumes: Development and Validation of Models Comparable to Mifflin-St Jeor and Body Composition Models.
- Chang DC, Piaggi P, Krakoff J.
- J Acad Nutr Diet (2017 Aug) 117:1177-1187. Abstract/Full Text
- Higher insulin and higher body fat via leptin are associated with disadvantageous decisions in the Iowa gambling task.
- Chang DC, Piaggi P, Burkholder JE, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Physiol Behav (2016 Dec 1) 167:392-398. Abstract/Full Text
- Use of a High-Density Protein Microarray to Identify Autoantibodies in Subjects with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and an HLA Background Associated with Reduced Insulin Secretion.
- Chang DC, Piaggi P, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Bucci J, Thio G, Hohenadel MG, Bogardus C, Krakoff J.
- PLoS One (2015) 10:e0143551. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed November 2024