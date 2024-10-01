Milica S. Chernick, M.D.
Professional Experience
- Pulmonary Fellowship, NIADDK, NIH, 1981-1983
- Clinical Associate, NIADDK, NIH, 1980-1981
- Residency, Internal Medicine, Georgetown University, 1978-1980
- Medical Internship, Georgetown University, 1977-1978
- Medical Internship, Suburban Hospital, 1976-1977
- Visiting Fellowship, NHLBI, NIH, 1975-1976
- Residency, Anesthesiology, Surgical Clinics, Medical Faculty, 1972-1973
- Post-Graduate Fellowship, Institute of Physiology, Medical Faculty, 1970-1972
- Internship, Hospital of the Medical Faculty, 1969-1970
- M.D., University of Skopje, 1969
Research Goal
The purpose of our research is to find a way to correct follow-up treatments and ongoing care for cystic fibrosis patients in order to provide a better and more effective treatment.
Current Research
Cystic fibrosis is a fatal autosomal recessive disease. My clinical research examines the longitudinal natural history of the disease. Specifically, we examine the correlation of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator for specific patients with diagnosed cystic fibrosis disease to evaluate the genetic background and to better characterize the clinical symptoms with specific genetic variants. Our long-term follow-up of this well-defined cohort enables a unique opportunity to conduct assessments of familial and environmental influences of the disease and assessments of the complications and effects of therapeutic interventions. I am available to collaborate with other basic and clinical researchers within the Intramural Program at the NIH.
Applying our Research
This research provides a better understanding of the progress of cystic fibrosis over the lifespan, which could result in improved survival and quality of life.
Need for Further Study
Further studies are needed to determine the precise genetic characterization of cystic fibrosis, followed by new drug development to target the genetic defect and correct the consequence of that specific genetic defect in individual patients.
Select Publications
- Adult-onset cystic fibrosis liver disease: Diagnosis and characterization of an underappreciated entity.
- Koh C, Sakiani S, Surana P, Zhao X, Eccleston J, Kleiner DE, Herion D, Liang TJ, Hoofnagle JH, Chernick M, Heller T.
- Hepatology (2017 Aug) 66:591-601. Abstract/Full Text
- Lack of association between excretion of sorafenib in sweat and hand-foot skin reaction.
- Jain L, Gardner ER, Figg WD, Chernick MS, Kong HH.
- Pharmacotherapy (2010 Jan) 30:52-6. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
Cystic fibrosis is a very serious disease that mainly affects the lungs and digestive system. Patients who have cystic fibrosis inherit the disease from both the mother and the father. It is treatable, but there is no known cure at this time. My research involves reviewing symptoms, providing treatment recommendations, and documenting the long-term effects of the disease. We are conducting this research in order to understand and learn more, with the goal of finding a cure and better treatment options for patients whose current treatment is inadequate.