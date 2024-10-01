Milica S. Chernick, M.D.

Research Goal

The purpose of our research is to find a way to correct follow-up treatments and ongoing care for cystic fibrosis patients in order to provide a better and more effective treatment.

Current Research

Cystic fibrosis is a fatal autosomal recessive disease. My clinical research examines the longitudinal natural history of the disease. Specifically, we examine the correlation of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator for specific patients with diagnosed cystic fibrosis disease to evaluate the genetic background and to better characterize the clinical symptoms with specific genetic variants. Our long-term follow-up of this well-defined cohort enables a unique opportunity to conduct assessments of familial and environmental influences of the disease and assessments of the complications and effects of therapeutic interventions. I am available to collaborate with other basic and clinical researchers within the Intramural Program at the NIH.

Applying our Research

This research provides a better understanding of the progress of cystic fibrosis over the lifespan, which could result in improved survival and quality of life.

Need for Further Study

Further studies are needed to determine the precise genetic characterization of cystic fibrosis, followed by new drug development to target the genetic defect and correct the consequence of that specific genetic defect in individual patients.