Milica S. Chernick, M.D.
Medical Officer: Office of Clinical Director
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Microbiology and Infectious Diseases
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Adult-onset cystic fibrosis liver disease: Diagnosis and characterization of an underappreciated entity.
- Koh C, Sakiani S, Surana P, Zhao X, Eccleston J, Kleiner DE, Herion D, Liang TJ, Hoofnagle JH, Chernick M, Heller T.
- Hepatology (2017 Aug) 66:591-601. Abstract/Full Text
- Lack of association between excretion of sorafenib in sweat and hand-foot skin reaction.
- Jain L, Gardner ER, Figg WD, Chernick MS, Kong HH.
- Pharmacotherapy (2010 Jan) 30:52-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacterial disease: prospective study of a distinct preexisting syndrome.
- Kim RD, Greenberg DE, Ehrmantraut ME, Guide SV, Ding L, Shea Y, Brown MR, Chernick M, Steagall WK, Glasgow CG, Lin J, Jolley C, Sorbara L, Raffeld M, Hill S, Avila N, Sachdev V, Barnhart LA, Anderson VL, Claypool R, Hilligoss DM, Garofalo M, Fitzgerald A, Anaya-O'Brien S, Darnell D, DeCastro R, Menning HM, Ricklefs SM, Porcella SF, Olivier KN, Moss J, Holland SM.
- Am J Respir Crit Care Med (2008 Nov 15) 178:1066-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Evidence that hereditary pancreatitis is genetically heterogeneous disorder.
- Ravnik-Glavač M, Dean M, Sant'Agnese PD, Chernick M, Koželj M, Križman I, Glavač D.
- Pflugers Arch (2000 Jan) 439:r050-r052. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular basis of cystic fibrosis in the Republic of Macedonia.
- Petreska L, Koceva S, Plaseska D, Chernick M, Gordova-Muratovska A, Fustic S, Nestorov R, Efremov GD.
- Clin Genet (1998 Sep) 54:203-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Cystic fibrosis gene mutations detected in hereditary pancreatitis.
- Ravnik-Glavac M, Glavac D, di Sant' Agnese P, Chernick M, Dean M.
- Pflugers Arch (1996) 431:R191-2. Abstract/Full Text
- Screening for CF mutations in adult cystic fibrosis patients with a directed and optimized SSCP strategy.
- Ravnik-Glavac M, Glavac D, Chernick M, di Sant'Agnese P, Dean M.
- Hum Mutat (1994) 3:231-8. Abstract/Full Text
- A preliminary study of aerosolized recombinant human deoxyribonuclease I in the treatment of cystic fibrosis.
- Hubbard RC, McElvaney NG, Birrer P, Shak S, Robinson WW, Jolley C, Wu M, Chernick MS, Crystal RG.
- N Engl J Med (1992 Mar 19) 326:812-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Expression of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene in the respiratory tract of normal individuals and individuals with cystic fibrosis.
- Trapnell BC, Chu CS, Paakko PK, Banks TC, Yoshimura K, Ferrans VJ, Chernick MS, Crystal RG.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1991 Aug 1) 88:6565-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Aerosol alpha 1-antitrypsin treatment for cystic fibrosis.
- McElvaney NG, Hubbard RC, Birrer P, Chernick MS, Caplan DB, Frank MM, Crystal RG.
- Lancet (1991 Feb 16) 337:392-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Isolation and characterization of mucin from the serum of cystic fibrosis patients.
- Roberts DD, Rose MC, Wang WT, Chernick MS, Frates RC Jr.
- Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol (1990 Apr) 2:373-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Serum mucin-associated antigen levels of cystic fibrosis patients are related to their ages and clinical statuses.
- Frates RC Jr, Fink RJ, Chernick MS, Brooks JO 3rd, Ginsburg V, Roberts DD.
- Pediatr Res (1989 Jan) 25:49-54. Abstract/Full Text
- A serum test for cystic fibrosis using monoclonal antibody 19-9.
- Roberts DD, Monsein DL, Frates RC Jr, Chernick MS, Ginsburg V.
- Arch Biochem Biophys (1986 Feb 15) 245:292-4. Abstract/Full Text
- Appendiceal abscess in cystic fibrosis. A diagnostic challenge.
- McCarthy VP, Mischler EH, Hubbard VS, Chernick MS, di Sant'Agnese PA.
- Gastroenterology (1984 Mar) 86:564-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Distribution of HLA antigens in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
- Fulmer JD, Sposovska MS, von Gal ER, Crystal RG, Mittal KK.
- Am Rev Respir Dis (1978 Jul) 118:141-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of ACTH on lipolysis in adipose tissue of normal and adrenalectomized rats in vivo.
- Spirovski MZ, Kovacev VP, Spasovska M, Chernick SS.
- Am J Physiol (1975 Feb) 228:382-5. Abstract/Full Text
International Publications
- The effect of glucagon, ACTH and TSH on lipids in the isolated and incubated lipid cells of normal hypophysectomized and thyroidectomized rats.
- Chernick MS, Ilievska M.
- Medicienski Razgledi 269-277.
- Carbohydrate and lipid metabolism in normotensive and spontaneously hypertensive rats: a comparative study.
- Nikodievic O, Kovacev V, Chernick MS.
- Acta Med lug 26:141-147.
- Carbohydrate and lipid metabolism in normotensive and spontaneously hypertensive rats: II. Treatment wioth cold stress, inhibitors of noradrenaline synthesis iproniazid and tyramine.
- Nikodievic O, Kovacev V, Chernick MS.
- Acta Med lug 26:149-157.
Last Reviewed October 2024