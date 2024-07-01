Clinical Trials

Open studies conducted by NIDDK Principal Investigators appear below. Study statuses may include the following: Open: Recruiting - Currently recruiting participants and open to everyone who meets eligibility criteria.

- Currently recruiting participants and open to everyone who meets eligibility criteria. Open: Active, Not Recruiting - Participants are receiving an intervention or being examined, however new participants are not being recruited or enrolled.

- Participants are receiving an intervention or being examined, however new participants are not being recruited or enrolled. Open: Enrolling by Invitation - People in a particular population were selected in advance and invited to participate. The study is not open to everyone who meets the eligibility criteria.

- People in a particular population were selected in advance and invited to participate. The study is not open to everyone who meets the eligibility criteria. Open: Available for Expanded Access - Patients who are not participants in the clinical study may be able to gain access to the drug, biologic, or medical device being studied.

Studies Seeking Patients

The Physiological Responses and Adaptation of Brown Adipose Tissue to Chronic Treatment With Beta3-Adrenergic Receptor Agonists Background: Brown adipose tissue (BAT) is a type of fat in the body. It may prevent weight gain, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce fatty liver. Researchers want to see if BAT helps the body burn energy. Objective: To learn more about how BAT works to burn energy. Eligibility: People ages 18-40 with a body mass index between 18 and 40 Design: Participants will be screened with: Medical history Physical exam Blood, urine, and heart tests Dietitian interview Participants will have an overnight baseline visit. This includes: Repeats of screening tests Exercise test Scans. For one scan, a radioactive substance is injected into the arm. FSIVGIT: An IV is inserted into veins in the right and left arms. Glucose and insulin are injected in one arm. Blood glucose and insulin levels are measured from the other. Metabolic suite: Participants stay 18 19 hours in a room that measures their metabolic rate. Monitors on the body measure heart rate, movement, and temperature. Optional fat biopsy: A small piece of tissue is removed with a needle. Participants will take 2-4 pills daily for 4 weeks. All women will take the drug mirabegron. Men will be randomly get either the drug or a placebo. All participants will have a visit after 2 weeks of the pills. They will repeat the screening tests. Participants will have an overnight visit 2 weeks later. They will repeat the baseline tests. Participants will keep food and medication diaries. Participants will have a follow-up visit 2 weeks after stopping the pills. This includes heart tests. ... The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting. Investigator: Aaron M Cypess, M.D. Referral Contacts: