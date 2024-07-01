U.S. flag

Aaron M. Cypess, M.D., Ph.D., M.M.Sc.
Section Chief: Translational Physiology Section, Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Obesity Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Clinical Research, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

Clinical Trials

Open studies conducted by NIDDK Principal Investigators appear below. Study statuses may include the following:

  • Open: Recruiting - Currently recruiting participants and open to everyone who meets eligibility criteria.
  • Open: Active, Not Recruiting - Participants are receiving an intervention or being examined, however new participants are not being recruited or enrolled.
  • Open: Enrolling by Invitation - People in a particular population were selected in advance and invited to participate. The study is not open to everyone who meets the eligibility criteria.
  • Open: Available for Expanded Access - Patients who are not participants in the clinical study may be able to gain access to the drug, biologic, or medical device being studied.

Studies Seeking Patients

The Physiological Responses and Adaptation of Brown Adipose Tissue to Chronic Treatment With Beta3-Adrenergic Receptor Agonists

Background: Brown adipose tissue (BAT) is a type of fat in the body. It may prevent weight gain, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce fatty liver. Researchers want to see if BAT helps the body burn energy. Objective: To learn more about how BAT works to burn energy. Eligibility: People ages 18-40 with a body mass index between 18 and 40 Design: Participants will be screened with: Medical history Physical exam Blood, urine, and heart tests Dietitian interview Participants will have an overnight baseline visit. This includes: Repeats of screening tests Exercise test Scans. For one scan, a radioactive substance is injected into the arm. FSIVGIT: An IV is inserted into veins in the right and left arms. Glucose and insulin are injected in one arm. Blood glucose and insulin levels are measured from the other. Metabolic suite: Participants stay 18 19 hours in a room that measures their metabolic rate. Monitors on the body measure heart rate, movement, and temperature. Optional fat biopsy: A small piece of tissue is removed with a needle. Participants will take 2-4 pills daily for 4 weeks. All women will take the drug mirabegron. Men will be randomly get either the drug or a placebo. All participants will have a visit after 2 weeks of the pills. They will repeat the screening tests. Participants will have an overnight visit 2 weeks later. They will repeat the baseline tests. Participants will keep food and medication diaries. Participants will have a follow-up visit 2 weeks after stopping the pills. This includes heart tests. ...

Molecular, Cellular, and Genetic Characterization of Human Adipose Tissue and Its Role in Metabolism

Background: The body uses energy from calories for basic functions like breathing and digesting food. Over time, when a person eats more calories than they burn, they may become overweight or obese. Obesity is a major health concern. Researchers want to look at fat and muscle tissue to learn more about metabolism. That is how the body uses food and other nutrients for normal function and energy. This research may help to develop new treatments for obesity and related diseases. Objective: To learn more about the role of fat and muscle in metabolism, particularly how fat and muscle store and use energy. Eligibility: Adults 18 years and older who have a planned surgery at NIH in which tissue can be collected by the surgeon. Design: Participants will be screened by their regular NIH doctor. Then researchers will contact them about this study. Participants will not have to make extra visits to NIH for this study. Researchers will collect samples during the participant s surgery. These will be fat tissue and skeletal muscle tissue. Muscle tissue will only be taken from tissue that is going to be discarded. Collecting the tissue will not add any time or any extra incisions than what is required for the surgery. After surgery, blood will be drawn. Some participants will have this done in the pre-op or post-op room. Others will have this done during their hospital stay.

