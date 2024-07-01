Aaron M. Cypess, M.D., Ph.D., M.M.Sc.
Scientific Focus Areas: Cell Biology, Clinical Research, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Reassessing Human Adipose Tissue.
- Cypess AM.
- N Engl J Med (2022 Feb 24) 386:768-779. Abstract/Full Text
- Standardized In Vitro Models of Human Adipose Tissue Reveal Metabolic Flexibility in Brown Adipocyte Thermogenesis.
- Cero C, Shu W, Reese AL, Douglas D, Maddox M, Singh AP, Ali SL, Zhu AR, Katz JM, Pierce AE, Long KT, Nilubol N, Cypess RH, Jacobs JL, Tian F, Cypess AM.
- Endocrinology (2023 Nov 2) 164. Abstract/Full Text
- Chronic mirabegron treatment increases human brown fat, HDL cholesterol, and insulin sensitivity.
- O'Mara AE, Johnson JW, Linderman JD, Brychta RJ, McGehee S, Fletcher LA, Fink YA, Kapuria D, Cassimatis TM, Kelsey N, Cero C, Sater ZA, Piccinini F, Baskin AS, Leitner BP, Cai H, Millo CM, Dieckmann W, Walter M, Javitt NB, Rotman Y, Walter PJ, Ader M, Bergman RN, Herscovitch P, Chen KY, Cypess AM.
- J Clin Invest (2020 May 1) 130:2209-2219. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulation of Human Adipose Tissue Activation, Gallbladder Size, and Bile Acid Metabolism by a β3-Adrenergic Receptor Agonist.
- Baskin AS, Linderman JD, Brychta RJ, McGehee S, Anflick-Chames E, Cero C, Johnson JW, O'Mara AE, Fletcher LA, Leitner BP, Duckworth CJ, Huang S, Cai H, Garraffo HM, Millo CM, Dieckmann W, Tolstikov V, Chen EY, Gao F, Narain NR, Kiebish MA, Walter PJ, Herscovitch P, Chen KY, Cypess AM.
- Diabetes (2018 Oct) 67:2113-2125. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation of human brown adipose tissue by a β3-adrenergic receptor agonist.
- Cypess AM, Weiner LS, Roberts-Toler C, Franquet Elía E, Kessler SH, Kahn PA, English J, Chatman K, Trauger SA, Doria A, Kolodny GM.
- Cell Metab (2015 Jan 6) 21:33-8. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Impaired insulin signaling in unaffected siblings and patients with first-episode psychosis.
- Chouinard VA, Henderson DC, Dalla Man C, Valeri L, Gray BE, Ryan KP, Cypess AM, Cobelli C, Cohen BM, Öngür D.
- Mol Psychiatry (2019 Oct) 24:1513-1522. Abstract/Full Text
- TGF-β receptor 1 regulates progenitors that promote browning of white fat.
- Wankhade UD, Lee JH, Dagur PK, Yadav H, Shen M, Chen W, Kulkarni AB, McCoy JP, Finkel T, Cypess AM, Rane SG.
- Mol Metab (2018 Oct) 16:160-171. Abstract/Full Text
- Cold-Activated Lipid Dynamics in Adipose Tissue Highlights a Role for Cardiolipin in Thermogenic Metabolism.
- Lynes MD, Shamsi F, Sustarsic EG, Leiria LO, Wang CH, Su SC, Huang TL, Gao F, Narain NR, Chen EY, Cypess AM, Schulz TJ, Gerhart-Hines Z, Kiebish MA, Tseng YH.
- Cell Rep (2018 Jul 17) 24:781-790. Abstract/Full Text
- PET Imaging of Human Brown Adipose Tissue with the TSPO Tracer [(11)C]PBR28.
- Ran C, Albrecht DS, Bredella MA, Yang J, Yang J, Liang SH, Cypess AM, Loggia ML, Atassi N, Moore A.
- Mol Imaging Biol (2018 Apr) 20:188-193. Abstract/Full Text
- NFIA co-localizes with PPARγ and transcriptionally controls the brown fat gene program.
- Hiraike Y, Waki H, Yu J, Nakamura M, Miyake K, Nagano G, Nakaki R, Suzuki K, Kobayashi H, Yamamoto S, Sun W, Aoyama T, Hirota Y, Ohno H, Oki K, Yoneda M, White AP, Tseng YH, Cypess AM, Larsen TJ, Jespersen NZ, Scheele C, Tsutsumi S, Aburatani H, Yamauchi T, Kadowaki T.
- Nat Cell Biol (2017 Sep) 19:1081-1092. Abstract/Full Text
- Optical visualisation of thermogenesis in stimulated single-cell brown adipocytes.
- Kriszt R, Arai S, Itoh H, Lee MH, Goralczyk AG, Ang XM, Cypess AM, White AP, Shamsi F, Xue R, Lee JY, Lee SC, Hou Y, Kitaguchi T, Sudhaharan T, Ishiwata S, Lane EB, Chang YT, Tseng YH, Suzuki M, Raghunath M.
- Sci Rep (2017 May 3) 7:1383. Abstract/Full Text
- The cold-induced lipokine 12,13-diHOME promotes fatty acid transport into brown adipose tissue.
- Lynes MD, Leiria LO, Lundh M, Bartelt A, Shamsi F, Huang TL, Takahashi H, Hirshman MF, Schlein C, Lee A, Baer LA, May FJ, Gao F, Narain NR, Chen EY, Kiebish MA, Cypess AM, Blüher M, Goodyear LJ, Hotamisligil GS, Stanford KI, Tseng YH.
- Nat Med (2017 May) 23:631-637. Abstract/Full Text
- Humans with Type-2 Diabetes Show Abnormal Long-Term Potentiation-Like Cortical Plasticity Associated with Verbal Learning Deficits.
- Fried PJ, Schilberg L, Brem AK, Saxena S, Wong B, Cypess AM, Horton ES, Pascual-Leone A.
- J Alzheimers Dis (2017) 55:89-100. Abstract/Full Text
- Variable Cold-Induced Brown Adipose Tissue Response to Thyroid Hormone Status.
- Gavrila A, Hasselgren PO, Glasgow A, Doyle AN, Lee AJ, Fox P, Gautam S, Hennessey JV, Kolodny GM, Cypess AM.
- Thyroid (2017 Jan) 27:1-10. Abstract/Full Text
- Connexin 43 Mediates White Adipose Tissue Beiging by Facilitating the Propagation of Sympathetic Neuronal Signals.
- Zhu Y, Gao Y, Tao C, Shao M, Zhao S, Huang W, Yao T, Johnson JA, Liu T, Cypess AM, Gupta O, Holland WL, Gupta RK, Spray DC, Tanowitz HB, Cao L, Lynes MD, Tseng YH, Elmquist JK, Williams KW, Lin HV, Scherer PE.
- Cell Metab (2016 Sep 13) 24:420-433. Abstract/Full Text
- Correction: Effect of Chronic Athletic Activity on Brown Fat in Young Women.
- Singhal V, Maffazioli GD, Ackerman KE, Lee H, Elia EF, Woolley R, Kolodny G, Cypess AM, Misra M.
- PLoS One (2016) 11:e0160129. Abstract/Full Text
- Brown Adipose Reporting Criteria in Imaging STudies (BARCIST 1.0): Recommendations for Standardized FDG-PET/CT Experiments in Humans.
- Chen KY, Cypess AM, Laughlin MR, Haft CR, Hu HH, Bredella MA, Enerbäck S, Kinahan PE, Lichtenbelt Wv, Lin FI, Sunderland JJ, Virtanen KA, Wahl RL.
- Cell Metab (2016 Aug 9) 24:210-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Imaging of Brown Adipose Tissue: State of the Art.
- Sampath SC, Sampath SC, Bredella MA, Cypess AM, Torriani M.
- Radiology (2016 Jul) 280:4-19. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of Chronic Athletic Activity on Brown Fat in Young Women.
- Singhal V, Maffazioli GD, Ackerman KE, Lee H, Elia EF, Woolley R, Kolodny G, Cypess AM, Misra M.
- PLoS One (2016) 11:e0156353. Abstract/Full Text
- Factors associated with overweight and obesity in schizophrenia, schizoaffective and bipolar disorders.
- Chouinard VA, Pingali SM, Chouinard G, Henderson DC, Mallya SG, Cypess AM, Cohen BM, Öngür D.
- Psychiatry Res (2016 Mar 30) 237:304-10. Abstract/Full Text
- Dysfunctional Subcutaneous Fat With Reduced Dicer and Brown Adipose Tissue Gene Expression in HIV-Infected Patients.
- Torriani M, Srinivasa S, Fitch KV, Thomou T, Wong K, Petrow E, Kahn CR, Cypess AM, Grinspoon SK.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2016 Mar) 101:1225-34. Abstract/Full Text
- Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound: A Novel Noninvasive, Nonionizing Method for the Detection of Brown Adipose Tissue in Humans.
- Flynn A, Li Q, Panagia M, Abdelbaky A, MacNabb M, Samir A, Cypess AM, Weyman AE, Tawakol A, Scherrer-Crosbie M.
- J Am Soc Echocardiogr (2015 Oct) 28:1247-54. Abstract/Full Text
- MicroRNA-455 regulates brown adipogenesis via a novel HIF1an-AMPK-PGC1α signaling network.
- Zhang H, Guan M, Townsend KL, Huang TL, An D, Yan X, Xue R, Schulz TJ, Winnay J, Mori M, Hirshman MF, Kristiansen K, Tsang JS, White AP, Cypess AM, Goodyear LJ, Tseng YH.
- EMBO Rep (2015 Oct) 16:1378-93. Abstract/Full Text
- Diet-induced obesity causes insulin resistance in mouse brown adipose tissue.
- Roberts-Toler C, O'Neill BT, Cypess AM.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2015 Sep) 23:1765-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Clonal analyses and gene profiling identify genetic biomarkers of the thermogenic potential of human brown and white preadipocytes.
- Xue R, Lynes MD, Dreyfuss JM, Shamsi F, Schulz TJ, Zhang H, Huang TL, Townsend KL, Li Y, Takahashi H, Weiner LS, White AP, Lynes MS, Rubin LL, Goodyear LJ, Cypess AM, Tseng YH.
- Nat Med (2015 Jul) 21:760-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of lifestyle modification and metformin on irisin and FGF21 among HIV-infected subjects with the metabolic syndrome.
- Srinivasa S, Wong K, Fitch KV, Wei J, Petrow E, Cypess AM, Torriani M, Grinspoon SK.
- Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2015 May) 82:678-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Genetic and functional characterization of clonally derived adult human brown adipocytes.
- Shinoda K, Luijten IH, Hasegawa Y, Hong H, Sonne SB, Kim M, Xue R, Chondronikola M, Cypess AM, Tseng YH, Nedergaard J, Sidossis LS, Kajimura S.
- Nat Med (2015 Apr) 21:389-94. Abstract/Full Text
- Brown fat in humans: consensus points and experimental guidelines.
- Cypess AM, Haft CR, Laughlin MR, Hu HH.
- Cell Metab (2014 Sep 2) 20:408-15. Abstract/Full Text
- Altered miRNA processing disrupts brown/white adipocyte determination and associates with lipodystrophy.
- Mori MA, Thomou T, Boucher J, Lee KY, Lallukka S, Kim JK, Torriani M, Yki-Järvinen H, Grinspoon SK, Cypess AM, Kahn CR.
- J Clin Invest (2014 Aug) 124:3339-51. Abstract/Full Text
- ASC-1, PAT2, and P2RX5 are cell surface markers for white, beige, and brown adipocytes.
- Ussar S, Lee KY, Dankel SN, Boucher J, Haering MF, Kleinridders A, Thomou T, Xue R, Macotela Y, Cypess AM, Tseng YH, Mellgren G, Kahn CR.
- Sci Transl Med (2014 Jul 30) 6:247ra103. Abstract/Full Text
- IRF4 is a key thermogenic transcriptional partner of PGC-1α.
- Kong X, Banks A, Liu T, Kazak L, Rao RR, Cohen P, Wang X, Yu S, Lo JC, Tseng YH, Cypess AM, Xue R, Kleiner S, Kang S, Spiegelman BM, Rosen ED.
- Cell (2014 Jul 3) 158:69-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Quantification of human and rodent brown adipose tissue function using 99mTc-methoxyisobutylisonitrile SPECT/CT and 18F-FDG PET/CT.
- Cypess AM, Doyle AN, Sass CA, Huang TL, Mowschenson PM, Rosen HN, Tseng YH, Palmer EL 3rd, Kolodny GM.
- J Nucl Med (2013 Nov) 54:1896-901. Abstract/Full Text
- Measurement of human brown adipose tissue volume and activity using anatomic MR imaging and functional MR imaging.
- Chen YC, Cypess AM, Chen YC, Palmer M, Kolodny G, Kahn CR, Kwong KK.
- J Nucl Med (2013 Sep) 54:1584-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Brown-fat paucity due to impaired BMP signalling induces compensatory browning of white fat.
- Schulz TJ, Huang P, Huang TL, Xue R, McDougall LE, Townsend KL, Cypess AM, Mishina Y, Gussoni E, Tseng YH.
- Nature (2013 Mar 21) 495:379-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Increased FDG uptake in association with reduced extremity fat in HIV patients.
- Torriani M, Zanni MV, Fitch K, Stavrou E, Bredella MA, Lim R, Cypess AM, Grinspoon S.
- Antivir Ther (2013) 18:243-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Anatomical and functional assessment of brown adipose tissue by magnetic resonance imaging.
- Chen YI, Cypess AM, Sass CA, Brownell AL, Jokivarsi KT, Kahn CR, Kwong KK.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2012 Jul) 20:1519-26. Abstract/Full Text
- Cold but not sympathomimetics activates human brown adipose tissue in vivo.
- Cypess AM, Chen YC, Sze C, Wang K, English J, Chan O, Holman AR, Tal I, Palmer MR, Kolodny GM, Kahn CR.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Jun 19) 109:10001-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Deiodinase 2 expression is increased in dorsocervical fat of patients with HIV-associated lipohypertrophy syndrome.
- Torriani M, Fitch K, Stavrou E, Bredella MA, Lim R, Sass CA, Cypess AM, Grinspoon S.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2012 Apr) 97:E602-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Pediatric brown adipose tissue: detection, epidemiology, and differences from adults.
- Drubach LA, Palmer EL 3rd, Connolly LP, Baker A, Zurakowski D, Cypess AM.
- J Pediatr (2011 Dec) 159:939-44. Abstract/Full Text
- Insulin/IGF-I regulation of necdin and brown adipocyte differentiation via CREB- and FoxO1-associated pathways.
- Cypess AM, Zhang H, Schulz TJ, Huang TL, Espinoza DO, Kristiansen K, Unterman TG, Tseng YH.
- Endocrinology (2011 Oct) 152:3680-9. Abstract/Full Text
- The role and importance of brown adipose tissue in energy homeostasis.
- Cypess AM, Kahn CR.
- Curr Opin Pediatr (2010 Aug) 22:478-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Cellular bioenergetics as a target for obesity therapy.
- Tseng YH, Cypess AM, Kahn CR.
- Nat Rev Drug Discov (2010 Jun) 9:465-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Brown fat as a therapy for obesity and diabetes.
- Cypess AM, Kahn CR.
- Curr Opin Endocrinol Diabetes Obes (2010 Apr) 17:143-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Insulin enhances glucose-stimulated insulin secretion in healthy humans.
- Bouche C, Lopez X, Fleischman A, Cypess AM, O'Shea S, Stefanovski D, Bergman RN, Rogatsky E, Stein DT, Kahn CR, Kulkarni RN, Goldfine AB.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Mar 9) 107:4770-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification and importance of brown adipose tissue in adult humans.
- Cypess AM, Lehman S, Williams G, Tal I, Rodman D, Goldfine AB, Kuo FC, Palmer EL, Tseng YH, Doria A, Kolodny GM, Kahn CR.
- N Engl J Med (2009 Apr 9) 360:1509-17. Abstract/Full Text
- Prediction of preadipocyte differentiation by gene expression reveals role of insulin receptor substrates and necdin.
- Tseng YH, Butte AJ, Kokkotou E, Yechoor VK, Taniguchi CM, Kriauciunas KM, Cypess AM, Niinobe M, Yoshikawa K, Patti ME, Kahn CR.
- Nat Cell Biol (2005 Jun) 7:601-11. Abstract/Full Text
- Calcitonin gene-related peptide decreases expression of HLA-DR and CD86 by human dendritic cells and dampens dendritic cell-driven T cell-proliferative responses via the type I calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor.
- Carucci JA, Ignatius R, Wei Y, Cypess AM, Schaer DA, Pope M, Steinman RM, Mojsov S.
- J Immunol (2000 Apr 1) 164:3494-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Two cytoplasmic loops of the glucagon receptor are required to elevate cAMP or intracellular calcium.
- Cypess AM, Unson CG, Wu CR, Sakmar TP.
- J Biol Chem (1999 Jul 2) 274:19455-64. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization of deletion and truncation mutants of the rat glucagon receptor. Seven transmembrane segments are necessary for receptor transport to the plasma membrane and glucagon binding.
- Unson CG, Cypess AM, Kim HN, Goldsmith PK, Carruthers CJ, Merrifield RB, Sakmar TP.
- J Biol Chem (1995 Nov 17) 270:27720-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Calcium regulates processing of the Alzheimer amyloid protein precursor in a protein kinase C-independent manner.
- Buxbaum JD, Ruefli AA, Parker CA, Cypess AM, Greengard P.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1994 May 10) 91:4489-93. Abstract/Full Text
