Ifechukwude Ebenuwa, M.D., M.H.Sc., NIH Distinguished Scholar
Professional Experience
- M.H.Sc., Duke University School of Medicine, 2021
- Staff Clinician, Assistant Research Physician, 2017
- Faculty, NIH Inter-Institute Endocrinology Training Program, 2017
- Endocrinology Fellowship, National Institutes of Health 2014-2017
- Internal Medicine Residency, University of Chicago Northshore Program 2011-2014
- M.D., University of Illinois College of Medicine Chicago, 2011
- B.Sc., University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, 2007
Research Goal
Research goals are to understand the clinical outcomes associated with antioxidant vitamin dysregulation in diabetes and obesity-related syndromes, across diverse demographic and socioeconomic cohorts/populations. Methodology includes observational, interventional and longitudinal studies investigating the physiologic, pharmacokinetic and cardiometabolic outcomes.
Current Research
Famine from Feast: Linking vitamin C, red blood cell fragility and diabetes
- To investigate relationships between glycemic changes, vitamin C concentrations and measures of RBC rigidity (deformability) in type 2 diabetes.
- To determine effect of vitamin C supplementation on measures of RBC rigidity in type 2 diabetes.
Urinary Vitamin C loss in Subjects with and without Diabetes.Objectives:
- To determine whether diabetic subjects have lower plasma vitamin C concentrations and increased urinary vitamin C excretion compared to nondiabetic controls.
- Understand the demographic and clinical factors associated with low plasma vitamin C concentrations and increased urinary loss of vitamin C.
Research Focused on Health Disparities and Health Equity
Vitamin C is required for multiple enzymatic functions in humans, and concentrations are reduced in chronic diseases including obesity, metabolic syndrome, and diabetes. Current projects explore disparities in the prevalence of vitamin C dysregulation, biological mechanisms, and clinical consequences, particularly in underserved, vulnerable and high-risk communities.
Projects also explore the intersection of predisposing factors, including race/ethnicity, chronic diseases, chronic stress, food insecurity and other socioeconomic factors. An understanding of health disparities associated with nutritional pathophysiology would inform nutritional strategies aimed at early correction and disease prevention.
Applying Our Research
Enhanced understanding of the clinical consequences of antioxidant vitamin dysregulation in disease states may inform early nutritional strategies aimed at prevention/mitigation of disease complications.
Select Publications
- Vitamin C Urinary Loss and Deficiency in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV): Cross-sectional Study of Vitamin C Renal Leak in Women With HIV.
- Ebenuwa I, Violet PC, Michel K, Padayatty SJ, Wang Y, Tu H, Wilkins KJ, Kassaye S, Levine M.
- Clin Infect Dis (2023 Oct 13) 77:1157-1165. Abstract/Full Text
- Abnormal urinary loss of vitamin C in diabetes: prevalence and clinical characteristics of a vitamin C renal leak.
- Ebenuwa I, Violet PC, Padayatty S, Wang Y, Wang Y, Sun H, Adhikari P, Smith S, Tu H, Niyyati M, Wilkins K, Levine M.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2022 Jul 6) 116:274-284. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
Vitamins C and E are an important vitamins used in many functions in the human body. Chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity may decrease the levels and/or functioning of these vitamins. We are therefore conducting studies aimed at (1) understanding whether and how the function of these vitamins are altered in disease conditions such as diabetes and obesity, and (2) how these changes may affect disease progression and overall health and (3) determine whether or not early vitamin supplementation may be useful in preventing or slowing disease progression.