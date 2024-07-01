Ifechukwude Ebenuwa, M.D., M.H.Sc., NIH Distinguished Scholar

Research Goal

Research goals are to understand the clinical outcomes associated with antioxidant vitamin dysregulation in diabetes and obesity-related syndromes, across diverse demographic and socioeconomic cohorts/populations. Methodology includes observational, interventional and longitudinal studies investigating the physiologic, pharmacokinetic and cardiometabolic outcomes.

Current Research

Famine from Feast: Linking vitamin C, red blood cell fragility and diabetes

To investigate relationships between glycemic changes, vitamin C concentrations and measures of RBC rigidity (deformability) in type 2 diabetes.

To determine effect of vitamin C supplementation on measures of RBC rigidity in type 2 diabetes. Objectives:

Urinary Vitamin C loss in Subjects with and without Diabetes.

To determine whether diabetic subjects have lower plasma vitamin C concentrations and increased urinary vitamin C excretion compared to nondiabetic controls.

Understand the demographic and clinical factors associated with low plasma vitamin C concentrations and increased urinary loss of vitamin C.

Research Focused on Health Disparities and Health Equity

Objectives:

Vitamin C is required for multiple enzymatic functions in humans, and concentrations are reduced in chronic diseases including obesity, metabolic syndrome, and diabetes. Current projects explore disparities in the prevalence of vitamin C dysregulation, biological mechanisms, and clinical consequences, particularly in underserved, vulnerable and high-risk communities.

Projects also explore the intersection of predisposing factors, including race/ethnicity, chronic diseases, chronic stress, food insecurity and other socioeconomic factors. An understanding of health disparities associated with nutritional pathophysiology would inform nutritional strategies aimed at early correction and disease prevention.

Applying Our Research

Enhanced understanding of the clinical consequences of antioxidant vitamin dysregulation in disease states may inform early nutritional strategies aimed at prevention/mitigation of disease complications.