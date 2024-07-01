Publications

Ifechukwude Ebenuwa, M.D., M.H.Sc., NIH Distinguished Scholar
Assistant Clinical Investigator: Molecular and Clinical Nutrition Section, Digestive Disease Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Epidemiology, Health Disparities
- Vitamin C Urinary Loss and Deficiency in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV): Cross-sectional Study of Vitamin C Renal Leak in Women With HIV.
- Ebenuwa I, Violet PC, Michel K, Padayatty SJ, Wang Y, Tu H, Wilkins KJ, Kassaye S, Levine M.
- Clin Infect Dis (2023 Oct 13) 77:1157-1165. Abstract/Full Text
- Abnormal urinary loss of vitamin C in diabetes: prevalence and clinical characteristics of a vitamin C renal leak.
- Ebenuwa I, Violet PC, Padayatty S, Wang Y, Wang Y, Sun H, Adhikari P, Smith S, Tu H, Niyyati M, Wilkins K, Levine M.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2022 Jul 6) 116:274-284. Abstract/Full Text
- Vitamin C Urinary Loss in Fabry Disease: Clinical and Genomic Characteristics of Vitamin C Renal Leak.
- Ebenuwa I, Violet PC, Padayatty SJ, Wang Y, Tu H, Wilkins KJ, Moore DF, Eck P, Schiffmann R, Levine M.
- J Nutr (2023 Jul) 153:1994-2003. Abstract/Full Text
- Vitamin E sequestration by liver fat in humans.
- Violet PC, Ebenuwa IC, Wang Y, Niyyati M, Padayatty SJ, Head B, Wilkins K, Chung S, Thakur V, Ulatowski L, Atkinson J, Ghelfi M, Smith S, Tu H, Bobe G, Liu CY, Herion DW, Shamburek RD, Manor D, Traber MG, Levine M.
- JCI Insight (2020 Jan 16) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Vitamin E catabolism in women, as modulated by food and by fat, studied using 2 deuterium-labeled α-tocopherols in a 3-phase, nonrandomized crossover study.
- Traber MG, Leonard SW, Ebenuwa I, Violet PC, Niyyati M, Padayatty S, Smith S, Bobe G, Levine M.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2021 Jan 4) 113:92-103. Abstract/Full Text
- Vitamin E absorption and kinetics in healthy women, as modulated by food and by fat, studied using 2 deuterium-labeled α-tocopherols in a 3-phase crossover design.
- Traber MG, Leonard SW, Ebenuwa I, Violet PC, Wang Y, Niyyati M, Padayatty S, Tu H, Courville A, Bernstein S, Choi J, Shamburek R, Smith S, Head B, Bobe G, Ramakrishnan R, Levine M.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2019 Nov 1) 110:1148-1167. Abstract/Full Text
- Retrospective study of inpatient diabetes management service, length of stay and 30-day readmission rate of patients with diabetes at a community hospital.
- Mandel SR, Langan S, Mathioudakis NN, Sidhaye AR, Bashura H, Bie JY, Mackay P, Tucker C, Demidowich AP, Simonds WF, Jha S, Ebenuwa I, Kantsiper M, Howell EE, Wachter P, Golden SH, Zilbermint M.
- J Community Hosp Intern Med Perspect (2019 Apr) 9:64-73. Abstract/Full Text
- Anti-PD-L1 Treatment Induced Central Diabetes Insipidus.
- Zhao C, Tella SH, Del Rivero J, Kommalapati A, Ebenuwa I, Gulley J, Strauss J, Brownell I.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2018 Feb 1) 103:365-369. Abstract/Full Text
