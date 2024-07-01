U.S. flag

Ifechukwude Ebenuwa, M.D., M.H.Sc., NIH Distinguished Scholar
Ifechukwude Ebenuwa.
Assistant Clinical Investigator: Molecular and Clinical Nutrition Section, Digestive Disease Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Epidemiology, Health Disparities

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Vitamin C Urinary Loss and Deficiency in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV): Cross-sectional Study of Vitamin C Renal Leak in Women With HIV.
Ebenuwa I, Violet PC, Michel K, Padayatty SJ, Wang Y, Tu H, Wilkins KJ, Kassaye S, Levine M.
Clin Infect Dis (2023 Oct 13) 77:1157-1165. Abstract/Full Text
Abnormal urinary loss of vitamin C in diabetes: prevalence and clinical characteristics of a vitamin C renal leak.
Ebenuwa I, Violet PC, Padayatty S, Wang Y, Wang Y, Sun H, Adhikari P, Smith S, Tu H, Niyyati M, Wilkins K, Levine M.
Am J Clin Nutr (2022 Jul 6) 116:274-284. Abstract/Full Text
Vitamin C Urinary Loss in Fabry Disease: Clinical and Genomic Characteristics of Vitamin C Renal Leak.
Ebenuwa I, Violet PC, Padayatty SJ, Wang Y, Tu H, Wilkins KJ, Moore DF, Eck P, Schiffmann R, Levine M.
J Nutr (2023 Jul) 153:1994-2003. Abstract/Full Text
Vitamin E sequestration by liver fat in humans.
Violet PC, Ebenuwa IC, Wang Y, Niyyati M, Padayatty SJ, Head B, Wilkins K, Chung S, Thakur V, Ulatowski L, Atkinson J, Ghelfi M, Smith S, Tu H, Bobe G, Liu CY, Herion DW, Shamburek RD, Manor D, Traber MG, Levine M.
JCI Insight (2020 Jan 16) 5. Abstract/Full Text
Vitamin E catabolism in women, as modulated by food and by fat, studied using 2 deuterium-labeled α-tocopherols in a 3-phase, nonrandomized crossover study.
Traber MG, Leonard SW, Ebenuwa I, Violet PC, Niyyati M, Padayatty S, Smith S, Bobe G, Levine M.
Am J Clin Nutr (2021 Jan 4) 113:92-103. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

Vitamin E absorption and kinetics in healthy women, as modulated by food and by fat, studied using 2 deuterium-labeled α-tocopherols in a 3-phase crossover design.
Traber MG, Leonard SW, Ebenuwa I, Violet PC, Wang Y, Niyyati M, Padayatty S, Tu H, Courville A, Bernstein S, Choi J, Shamburek R, Smith S, Head B, Bobe G, Ramakrishnan R, Levine M.
Am J Clin Nutr (2019 Nov 1) 110:1148-1167. Abstract/Full Text
Retrospective study of inpatient diabetes management service, length of stay and 30-day readmission rate of patients with diabetes at a community hospital.
Mandel SR, Langan S, Mathioudakis NN, Sidhaye AR, Bashura H, Bie JY, Mackay P, Tucker C, Demidowich AP, Simonds WF, Jha S, Ebenuwa I, Kantsiper M, Howell EE, Wachter P, Golden SH, Zilbermint M.
J Community Hosp Intern Med Perspect (2019 Apr) 9:64-73. Abstract/Full Text
Anti-PD-L1 Treatment Induced Central Diabetes Insipidus.
Zhao C, Tella SH, Del Rivero J, Kommalapati A, Ebenuwa I, Gulley J, Strauss J, Brownell I.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2018 Feb 1) 103:365-369. Abstract/Full Text
