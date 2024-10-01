Anirban Ganguli, M.D., M.Sc.

My research primarily focuses on primary glomerular disease, with a specific interest in the pathophysiology and treatment of primary or idiopathic focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). Currently, I am collaborating with the NHGRI group on using N-acetyl-mannosamine (ManNAc), a neutral sugar, for treating idiopathic FSGS. This agent has completed a phase-1 trial and is now entering phase-2 development. I am also collaborating with the NIAMS to investigate novel renal injury pathways in lupus nephritis, particularly microvascular disease.

Research in Plain Language

Acute Kidney injury (AKI) is a pattern of kidney illness that leads to rapid deterioration of kidney functions in a matter of few days. This illness especially in critically ill patients admitted to the ICU results in more than 50% risk of dying during hospitalization. Additionally, those individuals who do survive this devastating disease process are left with permanent damage to the kidney, which not only increases there risk of heart diseases, but also their risk of permanently being on dialysis. Tests which identify patients with at risk of progression to permanent kidney damage is an unmet need. Currently I am working to identify simple, non-invasive laboratory test that could help in predicting who amongst survivors of AKI will progress to permanent kidney damage.

My other research work focuses on relooking kidney biopsy tissues of patient with inflammatory disease conditions such as lupus nephritis and identify additional data on microscopy of the kidney tissue that can predict long term risk of these patients ending up with irreversible kidney damage and dialysis.