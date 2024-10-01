U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Anirban Ganguli, M.D., M.Sc.
  5. Publications
Go to Staff Directory home
Anirban Ganguli, M.D., M.Sc.
Anirban Ganguli.
Assistant Research Physician: Clinical Nephrology Section, Kidney Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Structural Biology, Immunology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Molecular Pharmacology

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Drug-induced Kidney Disease: Revisited.
Ganguli A, Singh NP.
J Assoc Physicians India (2024 Jan) 72:74-80. Abstract/Full Text
Retarding Chronic Kidney Disease Progression: Do we have a Choice?
Singh NP, Ganguli A, Gupta AK.
J Assoc Physicians India (2022 May) 70:11-12. Abstract/Full Text
Regulation of Calcium Homeostasis in Acute Kidney Injury: A Prospective Observational Study.
Singh NP, Panwar V, Aggarwal NP, Chhabra SK, Gupta AK, Ganguli A.
Indian J Crit Care Med (2022 Mar) 26:302-306. Abstract/Full Text
A Novel Predictive Model for Hospital Survival in Patients who are Critically Ill with Dialysis-Dependent AKI: A Retrospective Single-Center Exploratory Study.
Ganguli A, Farooq S, Desai N, Adhikari S, Shah V, Sherman MJ, Veis JH, Moore J.
Kidney360 (2022 Apr 28) 3:636-646. Abstract/Full Text
Red cell transfusion in chronic kidney disease in the United States in the current era of erythropoiesis stimulating agents.
Brenner N, Kommalapati A, Ahsan M, Ganguli A.
J Nephrol (2020 Apr) 33:267-275. Abstract/Full Text
Kidney diseases associated with haematological cancers.
Ganguli A, Sawinski D, Berns JS.
Nat Rev Nephrol (2015 Aug) 11:478-90. Abstract/Full Text
Hyponatremia: incidence, risk factors, and consequences in the elderly in a home-based primary care program.
Ganguli A, Mascarenhas RC, Jamshed N, Tefera E, Veis JH.
Clin Nephrol (2015 Aug) 84:75-85. Abstract/Full Text
Mycophenolate mofetil or standard therapy for membranous nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis: a pilot study.
Senthil Nayagam L, Ganguli A, Rathi M, Kohli HS, Gupta KL, Joshi K, Sakhuja V, Jha V.
Nephrol Dial Transplant (2008 Jun) 23:1926-30. Abstract/Full Text
The comparative safety of various intravenous iron preparations in chronic kidney disease patients.
Anirban G, Kohli HS, Jha V, Gupta KL, Sakhuja V.
Ren Fail (2008) 30:629-38. Abstract/Full Text
A randomized, controlled trial of steroids and cyclophosphamide in adults with nephrotic syndrome caused by idiopathic membranous nephropathy.
Jha V, Ganguli A, Saha TK, Kohli HS, Sud K, Gupta KL, Joshi K, Sakhuja V.
J Am Soc Nephrol (2007 Jun) 18:1899-904. Abstract/Full Text
Psoriatic nephropathy--does an entity exist?
Singh NP, Prakash A, Kubba S, Ganguli A, Singh AK, Sikdar S, Agarwal SK, Dinda AK, Grover C.
Ren Fail (2005) 27:123-7. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024