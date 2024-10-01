Anirban Ganguli, M.D., M.Sc.
Assistant Research Physician: Clinical Nephrology Section, Kidney Diseases Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Structural Biology, Immunology, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Molecular Pharmacology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Drug-induced Kidney Disease: Revisited.
- Ganguli A, Singh NP.
- J Assoc Physicians India (2024 Jan) 72:74-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Retarding Chronic Kidney Disease Progression: Do we have a Choice?
- Singh NP, Ganguli A, Gupta AK.
- J Assoc Physicians India (2022 May) 70:11-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulation of Calcium Homeostasis in Acute Kidney Injury: A Prospective Observational Study.
- Singh NP, Panwar V, Aggarwal NP, Chhabra SK, Gupta AK, Ganguli A.
- Indian J Crit Care Med (2022 Mar) 26:302-306. Abstract/Full Text
- A Novel Predictive Model for Hospital Survival in Patients who are Critically Ill with Dialysis-Dependent AKI: A Retrospective Single-Center Exploratory Study.
- Ganguli A, Farooq S, Desai N, Adhikari S, Shah V, Sherman MJ, Veis JH, Moore J.
- Kidney360 (2022 Apr 28) 3:636-646. Abstract/Full Text
- Red cell transfusion in chronic kidney disease in the United States in the current era of erythropoiesis stimulating agents.
- Brenner N, Kommalapati A, Ahsan M, Ganguli A.
- J Nephrol (2020 Apr) 33:267-275. Abstract/Full Text
- Kidney diseases associated with haematological cancers.
- Ganguli A, Sawinski D, Berns JS.
- Nat Rev Nephrol (2015 Aug) 11:478-90. Abstract/Full Text
- Hyponatremia: incidence, risk factors, and consequences in the elderly in a home-based primary care program.
- Ganguli A, Mascarenhas RC, Jamshed N, Tefera E, Veis JH.
- Clin Nephrol (2015 Aug) 84:75-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Mycophenolate mofetil or standard therapy for membranous nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis: a pilot study.
- Senthil Nayagam L, Ganguli A, Rathi M, Kohli HS, Gupta KL, Joshi K, Sakhuja V, Jha V.
- Nephrol Dial Transplant (2008 Jun) 23:1926-30. Abstract/Full Text
- The comparative safety of various intravenous iron preparations in chronic kidney disease patients.
- Anirban G, Kohli HS, Jha V, Gupta KL, Sakhuja V.
- Ren Fail (2008) 30:629-38. Abstract/Full Text
- A randomized, controlled trial of steroids and cyclophosphamide in adults with nephrotic syndrome caused by idiopathic membranous nephropathy.
- Jha V, Ganguli A, Saha TK, Kohli HS, Sud K, Gupta KL, Joshi K, Sakhuja V.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2007 Jun) 18:1899-904. Abstract/Full Text
- Psoriatic nephropathy--does an entity exist?
- Singh NP, Prakash A, Kubba S, Ganguli A, Singh AK, Sikdar S, Agarwal SK, Dinda AK, Grover C.
- Ren Fail (2005) 27:123-7. Abstract/Full Text
