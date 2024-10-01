Marc Ghany, M.D., M.H.Sc.

Research Goal

The purpose of my research is to improve the care and treatment outcomes of patients with chronic viral hepatitis.

Current Research

My research is clinical and translational in nature. It focuses on three themes: (1) natural history, (2) treatment, and (3) clinical virology studies. Specifically, the aims of my research are to: (1) define the host, viral, and environmental factors that determine the natural history and outcome of HBV and HCV infection; (2) develop and evaluate novel, safer, and more effective therapies for chronic viral hepatitis B and C; and (3) conduct clinical virology studies.

Applying our Research

My research can help improve the care and treatment outcomes of patients with chronic viral hepatitis.

Need for Further Study

Areas in this field that require further research include prospective natural history studies and studies to develop safer and more effective therapies.