Clinical Hepatology Research Section
of the Liver Diseases Branch
Marc Ghany, M.D., M.H.Sc.
Section Chiefmarc.ghany@nih.gov
My research focuses on (1) defining the natural history, (2) developing new treatment paradigms, and (3) conducting clinical virology studies related to chronic viral hepatitis.
Select Publications
- Prolonged therapy of advanced chronic hepatitis C with low-dose peginterferon.
- Di Bisceglie AM, Shiffman ML, Everson GT, Lindsay KL, Everhart JE, Wright EC, Lee WM, Lok AS, Bonkovsky HL, Morgan TR, Ghany MG, Morishima C, Snow KK, Dienstag JL, HALT-C Trial Investigators.
- N Engl J Med (2008 Dec 4) 359:2429-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Baseline Intrahepatic and Peripheral Innate Immunity are Associated with Hepatitis C Virus Clearance During Direct-Acting Antiviral Therapy.
- Alao H, Cam M, Keembiyehetty C, Zhang F, Serti E, Suarez D, Park H, Fourie NH, Wright EC, Henderson WA, Li Q, Liang TJ, Rehermann B, Ghany MG.
- Hepatology (2018 Dec) 68:2078-2088. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024