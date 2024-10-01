U.S. flag

Clinical Hepatology Research Section

of the Liver Diseases Branch

Marc Ghany. Marc Ghany, M.D., M.H.Sc.

Section Chief

marc.ghany@nih.gov
My research focuses on (1) defining the natural history, (2) developing new treatment paradigms, and (3) conducting clinical virology studies related to chronic viral hepatitis.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Prolonged therapy of advanced chronic hepatitis C with low-dose peginterferon.
Di Bisceglie AM, Shiffman ML, Everson GT, Lindsay KL, Everhart JE, Wright EC, Lee WM, Lok AS, Bonkovsky HL, Morgan TR, Ghany MG, Morishima C, Snow KK, Dienstag JL, HALT-C Trial Investigators.
N Engl J Med (2008 Dec 4) 359:2429-41. Abstract/Full Text
Baseline Intrahepatic and Peripheral Innate Immunity are Associated with Hepatitis C Virus Clearance During Direct-Acting Antiviral Therapy.
Alao H, Cam M, Keembiyehetty C, Zhang F, Serti E, Suarez D, Park H, Fourie NH, Wright EC, Henderson WA, Li Q, Liang TJ, Rehermann B, Ghany MG.
Hepatology (2018 Dec) 68:2078-2088. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024