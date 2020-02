Shannon Givens, MPH

Responsibilities & Activities

I provide KUH clinical trial support for trials that require Data Safety Monitoring Boards (DSMB), Observation Safety Monitoring Boards (OSMB), and External Expert Panel (EEP) oversight. I provide clinical trials protocol consultation and work with Program Directors, Principal Investigators Program Scientists, DSMB, OSMB, and EEP members to:

coordinate and prepare for meetings

assist in the Conflict of Interest (COI) process

review active reports and produce reports

communicate with investigators

I also provide extramural portfolio analysis and evaluation as needed.

Committees & Working Groups