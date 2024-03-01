Astrid D. Haase, M.D., Ph.D.
Section Chief: RNA Biology Section, Laboratory of Cell & Molecular Biology
Scientific Focus Areas: Chromosome Biology, Developmental Biology, Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, RNA Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Hierarchical length and sequence preferences establish a single major piRNA 3'-end.
- Stoyko D, Genzor P, Haase AD.
- iScience (2022 Jun 17) 25:104427. Abstract/Full Text
- Functional editing of endogenous genes through rapid selection of cell pools (Rapid generation of endogenously tagged genes in Drosophila ovarian somatic sheath cells).
- Meng Q, Stoyko D, Andrews CM, Konstantinidou P, Genzor P, O T, Elchert AR, Benner L, Sobti S, Katz EY, Haase AD.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2022 Aug 26) 50:e90. Abstract/Full Text
- Cellular abundance shapes function in piRNA-guided genome defense.
- Genzor P, Konstantinidou P, Stoyko D, Manzourolajdad A, Marlin Andrews C, Elchert AR, Stathopoulos C, Haase AD.
- Genome Res (2021 Nov) 31:2058-2068. Abstract/Full Text
- Aberrant expression of select piRNA-pathway genes does not reactivate piRNA silencing in cancer cells.
- Genzor P, Cordts SC, Bokil NV, Haase AD.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Jun 4) 116:11111-11112. Abstract/Full Text
- Decoding the 5' nucleotide bias of PIWI-interacting RNAs.
- Stein CB, Genzor P, Mitra S, Elchert AR, Ipsaro JJ, Benner L, Sobti S, Su Y, Hammell M, Joshua-Tor L, Haase AD.
- Nat Commun (2019 Feb 19) 10:828. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- A Small RNA-Based Immune System Defends Germ Cells against Mobile Genetic Elements.
- Haase AD.
- Stem Cells Int (2016) 2016:7595791. Abstract/Full Text
- Dephosphorylation of tyrosine 393 in argonaute 2 by protein tyrosine phosphatase 1B regulates gene silencing in oncogenic RAS-induced senescence.
- Yang M, Haase AD, Huang FK, Coulis G, Rivera KD, Dickinson BC, Chang CJ, Pappin DJ, Neubert TA, Hannon GJ, Boivin B, Tonks NK.
- Mol Cell (2014 Sep 4) 55:782-90. Abstract/Full Text
- The making of a slicer: activation of human Argonaute-1.
- Faehnle CR, Elkayam E, Haase AD, Hannon GJ, Joshua-Tor L.
- Cell Rep (2013 Jun 27) 3:1901-9. Abstract/Full Text
- The structural biochemistry of Zucchini implicates it as a nuclease in piRNA biogenesis.
- Ipsaro JJ, Haase AD, Knott SR, Joshua-Tor L, Hannon GJ.
- Nature (2012 Nov 8) 491:279-83. Abstract/Full Text
- The structure of human argonaute-2 in complex with miR-20a.
- Elkayam E, Kuhn CD, Tocilj A, Haase AD, Greene EM, Hannon GJ, Joshua-Tor L.
- Cell (2012 Jul 6) 150:100-10. Abstract/Full Text
- Probing the initiation and effector phases of the somatic piRNA pathway in Drosophila.
- Haase AD, Fenoglio S, Muerdter F, Guzzardo PM, Czech B, Pappin DJ, Chen C, Gordon A, Hannon GJ.
- Genes Dev (2010 Nov 15) 24:2499-504. Abstract/Full Text
- The RNA-binding protein KSRP promotes the biogenesis of a subset of microRNAs.
- Trabucchi M, Briata P, Garcia-Mayoral M, Haase AD, Filipowicz W, Ramos A, Gherzi R, Rosenfeld MG.
- Nature (2009 Jun 18) 459:1010-4. Abstract/Full Text
- TRBP, a regulator of cellular PKR and HIV-1 virus expression, interacts with Dicer and functions in RNA silencing.
- Haase AD, Jaskiewicz L, Zhang H, Lainé S, Sack R, Gatignol A, Filipowicz W.
- EMBO Rep (2005 Oct) 6:961-7. Abstract/Full Text
- TIS7 interacts with the mammalian SIN3 histone deacetylase complex in epithelial cells.
- Vietor I, Vadivelu SK, Wick N, Hoffman R, Cotten M, Seiser C, Fialka I, Wunderlich W, Haase A, Korinkova G, Brosch G, Huber LA.
- EMBO J (2002 Sep 2) 21:4621-31. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed March 2024